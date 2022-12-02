Read full article on original website
Bob McGrath, longtime star of 'Sesame Street,' has died at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who was an original cast member on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. He was 90. McGrath died of complications from a stroke, his daughter Cat McGrath confirmed to NPR. The actor's death was announced by family members on social media: "He died peacefully...
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea
It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Kirstie Alley, star of 'Cheers and 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71
LOS ANGELES — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday. She was 71. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Tilda Swinton stars twice in 'The Eternal Daughter' — as both parent and child
I have to admit that when I heard Tilda Swinton would be playing two roles in The Eternal Daughter, my immediate reaction was something like, "What else is new?" Swinton is a marvelous actor and a gifted multitasker. Maybe you remember her playing twin sisters in Hail, Caesar! or Okja, or taking on three different roles in the recent remake of Suspiria.
How one artist took on the Sacklers and shook their reputation in the art world
The first couple times I talked with photographer Nan Goldin, I saw her rage and frustration over the prescription opioid epidemic that derailed her life and killed tens of thousands of Americans. "I've never seen such an abuse of justice," Goldin told me. She was talking about members of the...
The meaning of dread and how to manage it
We all have a list of things we dread these days - the start of the work week late on Sunday afternoon, the impending holidays and what we're doing about them, the existential threat of climate change. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. This season on "More Than A Feeling," a podcast...
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. If you were one of those kids who decided to stop playing a musical instrument and your parents never got over it, you may want to skip this story.
Harry and Meghan Land in New York on Private Jet Ahead of Ripple of Hope Awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York Tuesday, preparing to accept the Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation, for taking a “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the royal family.The couple were photographed stepping into an SUV in the city by the Daily Mail, which said they had flown into town via private jet. Meghan wore a black suit and oversized shades, while Harry was in a white shirt and plain trousers.The Ripple of Hope award comes just days before Harry and Meghan are expected to renew allegations of racism in the heart...
How to address antisemitic rhetoric when you encounter it
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, set off a chain reaction of condemnations from companies, brands and the public after he made antisemitic remarks earlier this year. Now, political leaders are joining the criticism after former President Donald Trump dined with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier also known for his antisemitic positions and language.
Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter
Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
