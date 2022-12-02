ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Groundbreaking At The Future Home Of BTU Administration Offices

BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) hosted a groundbreaking program Tuesday morning for its new administration building. After more than 60 years in downtown Bryan, BTU is moving to north Bryan along the freeway between the Bryan regional athletic complex and the Texas Department of Transportation and DPS buildings. Construction is expected...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center

There is something with the construction of the expansion of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center that county commissioners approved hiring an Austin law firm at the end of their November 29th meeting. The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the unidentified problems are not preventing the use of the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

DPS Investigating Fatality Crashes In Madison, Grimes, And Burleson Counties

DPS reports the collision of a pickup, a SUV, and a semi on Highway 21 west of North Zulch Monday afternoon killed two of the drivers. They were identified as the driver of the truck, 81 year old James Nash of Leona and the driver of the SUV, 76 year old Carole Martin of Normangee. The preliminary crash investigation determined the pickup was passing the semi in a no passing zone when it struck the oncoming SUV head on. The driver of the semi was not injured.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy