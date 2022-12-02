Read full article on original website
Missy McKim
4d ago
This is what you get for voting BLUE. Fire the BLUES AND HIRE THE REDS. We cannot continue with this horrible leadership, if you can call it that. This is insane and it must stop. Enough is Enough. ❤️👍🇺🇸
Blown HeadGasket
4d ago
I make great money but if this is a work around to making us paying income tax, then good bye Washington.
Guest
3d ago
How illegal can this be? A legal challenge in the process of a court, gets the go ahead to tax by a higher up court. This is not justice, this is the Washington Supreme Court doing favors for a handful of politicians.
Washington lawmakers updated on state’s new tactics on drug control
(The Center Square) – The Substance Abuse Recovery Services Advisory Committee was updated Monday morning on investments and work related to legislation in response to the Washington State Supreme Court’s Blake decision nearly two years ago. In February 2021, the state’s highest court struck down the statute that...
kptv.com
State judge temporarily blocks Oregon’s Measure 114 from taking effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - UPDATE 2:00 p.m.: An Oregon state judge in Harney County has temporarily enjoined enforcement of Measure 114. As of now, the law cannot go into effect on Thursday. This is a developing breaking update. This story will be updated. ORIGINAL: A federal judge in Portland ruled...
2022 WA Databreach Numbers Close to 2021’s Record
The Washington State Attorney General's office has released its annual data breach report, and the numbers are eyebrow-raising. According to the AG's office, of the seven years these reports are prepared and released, 2021 was the 'worst', or saw the most people affected. But 2022 numbers are not far behind.
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
Oregon AG wants to delay parts of Measure 114
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Sunday night that state's Department of Justice wants a postponement of some provisions in Measure 114, the new gun law recently approved by voters.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
Washington State Sets Price Limit on Carbon Credit Trading
Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Chronicle
Washington State Transportation Commission to Discuss Road Usage Charge, Other Issues
The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a meeting on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 during which it will discuss several topics, including traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program and approaches to addressing fuel funding shortfalls for Washington State Ferries. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. both...
Washington State Congresswoman Demands National Emergency Response for RSV
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 8th District’s member of Congress wants the current outbreak of RSV declared a national emergency. U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who’s also a pediatrician, called on President Joe Biden to make the declaration in a Seattle Times opinion column over the weekend, co-written with the CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Yakima Herald Republic
Which WA counties saw highest voter turnout in 2022 midterm election?
About 64% of Washington’s 4.8 million registered voters participated in the November 2022 midterm races for state lawmakers, statewide elected officials and members of the U.S. House. While this is a significant increase in turnout compared to the August primary, it is notably lower than the turnout for the...
Tri-City Herald
Starting in 2023, most employers must list salary details in job ads in Washington state
Starting Jan. 1, many Washington state employers will be required to list clearer details about compensation on most job ads due to recently-ratified legislation. The regulations, outlined in ESSB 5761, revises sections of the 2018 Washington Equal Pay and Opportunities Act by setting stricter guidelines for businesses with 15 or more employees on wage transparency. When the bill takes effect in 2023, it will require employers to indicate a job’s minimum and maximum salary or wage, as well as all benefits and other forms of compensation, on both physical and electronic listings. The legislation defines a “posting” as “any solicitation intended to recruit job applicants for a specific available position, including recruitment done directly by an employer or indirectly through a third party.”
Tri-City Herald
State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show
A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
Guaranteed basic income boosted by Washington DSHS
(The Center Square) – Dr. Lori Pfingst, senior director of poverty reduction for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, touted the feasibility and benefits of implementing guaranteed basic income in Washington state during a Friday hearing of the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee. Guaranteed basic...
KCSO Sheriff Kaber Update On Measure 114 Firearms Bill
The following is a statement released Sunday morning from Sheriff Kaber. The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the ever-changing stream of confusing and inaccurate information and the unfortunate fact that no clear answers were available. In the meantime, our office has been following developments and offering input in order to be able to react as quickly as possible should a court challenge not result in an injunction to BM114, and the permitting system remains a requirement beginning December 8th, 2022. In order to administer a permit system, we will need to hire staff and make other costly modifications to provide a way for people to obtain a permit to legally purchase firearms. Despite the fact that I believe this to be an unconstitutional requirement, if we don’t put a permit system in place then we will be depriving you the pathway to purchase firearms in the future; which is not my goal.
Dem 2023 legislative preview: drugs, police pursuit, energy, abortion
(The Center Square) – Washington State Senate Democratic Caucus leaders on Wednesday afternoon offered a glimpse of their priorities for the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session. They touched on a number of hot button issues during a virtual press conference from Olympia, including drug possession, police vehicle pursuits, energy plans,...
Oregon Measure 114: Sheriffs, police chiefs tell judge their agencies are ‘unprepared’ to support gun permit program
The heads of the Oregon police chiefs and sheriffs associations have submitted statements to a federal judge, saying their agencies are unprepared and not staffed or funded to support a permitting program for prospective gun buyers as required under Measure 114, which is supposed to take effect Thursday. Jason Myers,...
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Idaho has the Lowest Electricity Rates in the Country, Washington State is 7th Lowest
LEWISTON - According to a recent 2021 state electricity profiles report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Idaho has the lowest average electricity cost in the nation, at 8.17 cents per kilowatt hour. The national average is 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. Washington state had the seventh lowest electricity rate in the nation, 8.75 cents per kilowatt hour.
