GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO