Miracle at Big Rock puts 15 million holiday lights on display
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Just across the border in St. Croix Falls is a holiday wonderland that's as close to a Hallmark movie experience as you can get. It's called Miracle at Big Rock. More than 15 million Christmas lights are glowing across a mile-long trail you can...
A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are many ways to raise funds to feed the hungry this time of year and some of them are more musical than others. A tradition for over a decade, A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14 is an album full of holiday favorites from the best artists in the Twin Cities.
St. Paul's Union Depot getting into the holiday spirit
ST PAUL, Minn. — Another winter holiday tradition is getting ready to spark up some cheer in St. Paul. Union Depot is celebrating both the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Union Depot building restoration. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday,...
One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
Strike called off as Minnesota hospitals, nurses reach tentative agreement
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) has reached a tentative agreement with Minnesota's major health systems, averting a strike that was slated to begin on Dec. 11. According to the MNA, the three-year contracts for nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports include language to address understaffing,...
Mall of America reaches settlement with family of boy thrown from balcony
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The family of a Twin Cities boy who was seriously injured when he was thrown off a balcony at the Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement released on behalf of the family. The statement, shared by...
Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
Ice fishing saw a big boost during the pandemic, now companies are trying to keep that momentum going
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Matt Johnson has seen a lot of changes since he started ice fishing as a kid. "I was on a bucket. I was using a hand auger, you're like, this is tough,” Johnson said. He now works at Clam Outdoors and gets to show...
Xcel Energy drops rate hike request for 2023
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — It seems like every year we talk about our utility bills going up and rate hikes. And with what's currently going on in the world — the war in Ukraine, COVID, major weather events — we were expecting to see prices go up again next January.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses to strike on Dec. 11
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors regions have cast their ballots, weighing in on Wednesday on a second potential strike. Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said that an "overwhelming" majority of union members voted in favor of an unfair labor practices strike.
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Brookfield Zoo dolphins make temporary home at Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo got a few new houseguests!. A group of bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago were placed in Minnesota temporarily while their "Seven Seas" habitat back home undergoes renovation, according to a press release. Animal care staff from the zoo tagged...
MN homelessness advocates react to NYC directive to hospitalize mentally ill involuntarily
MINNEAPOLIS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced city officials can now hospitalize people "who pose a risk of harm to themselves even if they are not an imminent threat to the public." Outreach teams in the Twin Cities said the new NYC rule is a double-edged sword.
Walz proposes using part of $17.6 billion surplus for rebate checks
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's budget surplus has swelled again, according to new numbers from the Minnesota Management and Budget Office. According to the MMBO, Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. The agency said that “strong collections and...
Snow Emergency Update: Nearly 220 vehicles towed in MPLS alone
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the first snow emergency of the season on Tuesday, hundreds of drivers around the Twin Cities metro were left with tickets, some dealing with the hefty cost of having their vehicles towed. The snow emergency in Minneapolis, for example, caused 770 tickets to be...
Experts say gas prices will keep falling through the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS — Drivers this morning could be in for a pleasant surprise at the pump: According to AAA, gas prices in some states are starting to fall below $3 a gallon. A new map published Monday shows that 11 states are paying about $3 a gallon or less on average. Wisconsin is one of those 11.
15,000 Minnesota nurses vote on potential second strike
MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth-Superior areas will gather to vote on a second potential strike. In September, these nurses staged a historic strike. Around 15,000 nurses marched for three days under the slogan "Patients Before Profits." "It's basically a...
