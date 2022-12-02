ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are many ways to raise funds to feed the hungry this time of year and some of them are more musical than others. A tradition for over a decade, A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14 is an album full of holiday favorites from the best artists in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Paul's Union Depot getting into the holiday spirit

ST PAUL, Minn. — Another winter holiday tradition is getting ready to spark up some cheer in St. Paul. Union Depot is celebrating both the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Union Depot building restoration. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
MINNESOTA STATE
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Xcel Energy drops rate hike request for 2023

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — It seems like every year we talk about our utility bills going up and rate hikes. And with what's currently going on in the world — the war in Ukraine, COVID, major weather events — we were expecting to see prices go up again next January.
MINNESOTA STATE
Thousands of Minnesota nurses to strike on Dec. 11

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors regions have cast their ballots, weighing in on Wednesday on a second potential strike. Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said that an "overwhelming" majority of union members voted in favor of an unfair labor practices strike.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Brookfield Zoo dolphins make temporary home at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo got a few new houseguests!. A group of bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago were placed in Minnesota temporarily while their "Seven Seas" habitat back home undergoes renovation, according to a press release. Animal care staff from the zoo tagged...
MINNESOTA STATE
Walz proposes using part of $17.6 billion surplus for rebate checks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's budget surplus has swelled again, according to new numbers from the Minnesota Management and Budget Office. According to the MMBO, Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. The agency said that “strong collections and...
MINNESOTA STATE
15,000 Minnesota nurses vote on potential second strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth-Superior areas will gather to vote on a second potential strike. In September, these nurses staged a historic strike. Around 15,000 nurses marched for three days under the slogan "Patients Before Profits." "It's basically a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
