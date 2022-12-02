ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Warrant Following Alleged Assault

A man out of Pike County was arrested over the weekend in connection to a pair of assaults. 49-year-old Joseph Wayne Charles was arrested on Sunday. This, following a report that Charles had assaulted his mother the previous afternoon. His mother reportedly had visible injuries to her face and chest.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries

12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
MOUNT HOPE, WV

