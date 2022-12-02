Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Alleged Assault
A man out of Pike County was arrested over the weekend in connection to a pair of assaults. 49-year-old Joseph Wayne Charles was arrested on Sunday. This, following a report that Charles had assaulted his mother the previous afternoon. His mother reportedly had visible injuries to her face and chest.
WSAZ
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
wchsnetwork.com
Teen’s girlfriend told him to “hurry up and get it over with” before killing 4 family members on video chat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teen, who is on trial this week for murdering his four family members two years ago, was on a video call with his then-girlfriend during the killings, according to testimony revealed in court Tuesday. “I was on the video chat with him,” Rebecca...
WSAZ
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
wchstv.com
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
Woman charged after stabbing man in the neck with kitchen knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with attempted murder. Nicholas County Deputies say that on December 1, 2022, Ashley Harlow, 30, attempted to murder Franklin Mullens by stabbing him in the neck with a kitchen knife. Deputies say Harlow caused severe injuries to Mullens. It is...
WSAZ
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries
12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
WSAZ
Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
lootpress.com
Disturbance call results in arrest of woman for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
BRUNO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman faces charges after a disturbance report drew the attention of local authorities on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:00pm, a disturbance was reported in the Bruno area. Corporal Crum responded...
20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
wchstv.com
Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
Comments / 1