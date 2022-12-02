ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit

Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Files to Go Public in the U.S.

VinFast, Vietnam's only domestic automaker, announced plans to go public in the United States. VinFast plans to begin delivering its electric SUVs to U.S. customers by the end of this year. For now its vehicles are built in Vietnam, but VinFast plans to have a U.S. factory up and running...

