NBC San Diego
House Ethics Committee Admonishes Rep. Madison Cawthorn Over Crypto Promotion, Failure to Disclose Stake
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Madison Cawthorn and ordered him to pay more than $15,000 over improper promotion of a cryptocurrency and failure to report transactions in a timely manner. Cawthorn lost his Republican primary for his North Carolina seat earlier this year and is on his way out...
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress.
NBC San Diego
Polls Open in Georgia Senate Runoff Election Between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Polls opened in Georgia's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. The outcome of the Senate contest could have a major impact on the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term as well as the 2024 political map.
NBC San Diego
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
NBC San Diego
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Warnock wins Georgia Senate race, giving Democrats a one-vote cushion
The lead went back and forth between the two candidates all night, but Warnock pulled out the win.
Warnock Beats Walker in Georgia Runoff, a Win That Matters for Democrats Now and in 2024
Warnock's victory over Walker expands Democrats’ Senate majority, and could help the party hold the Senate in two years when they face a tough election map.
Midterms deliver one last Trump loss: 3 takeaways from Georgia's Senate runoff
“Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all,” said one GOP operative.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
NBC San Diego
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Files to Go Public in the U.S.
VinFast, Vietnam's only domestic automaker, announced plans to go public in the United States. VinFast plans to begin delivering its electric SUVs to U.S. customers by the end of this year. For now its vehicles are built in Vietnam, but VinFast plans to have a U.S. factory up and running...
NBC San Diego
Omicron Boosters Are Weaker Against BQ.1.1 Subvariant That Is Rising in U.S., Study Finds
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a study published in Nature Medicine, found the booster shots performed well against the BA.5 subvariant they were designed to target. But the boosters did not trigger a robust antibody response when faced with BQ.1.1, the scientists found. Omicron BQ.1.1 appears...
