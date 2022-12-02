Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Joao Felix made the inverted run on his strong foot and laid it off to...
NBC San Diego
Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight
After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match. The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half. Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior,...
NBC San Diego
Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win
Cristiano Ronaldo was in unfamiliar territory, sitting on the bench as Portugal’s match at the World Cup began. It was the first time the soccer legend did not start a FIFA World Cup match for Portugal since 2006 in the group stage. Ronaldo, the only player to ever score a goal in five different World Cups, eventually got onto the pitch. It was just 74 minutes later than normally expected.
NBC San Diego
World Cup Hat Tricks: How Many Times Has a Player Netted Three Goals in a Game?
The FIFA World Cup stage is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world, and a soccer player completing a “hat trick” at the World Cup is one of the biggest accomplishments in a player's career. Since the World Cup was first held in Uruguay back in...
NBC San Diego
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after the controversial tennis star had his three-year ban over Covid vaccination status overturned
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before a return to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation. Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.
Comments / 0