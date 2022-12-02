Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard will leave after bowl game
Jim Leonhard will not remain at Wisconsin as part of new coach Luke Fickell’s staff in 2023, Leonhard announced Tuesday
Wisconsin sends No. 13 Maryland to first loss of season
Freshman Connor Essegian made two late 3-pointers and Wisconsin used stingy second-half defense to topple No. 13 Maryland 64-59 on
athleticbusiness.com
Tiebreaker Rule Leads to Booing at Dr Pepper Challenge
The result of the annual football-slinging contest to win tuition money at the SEC championship game Saturday received booing from the crowd after a little-known rule decided the ending, but the sponsoring company came through in the end for both tuition-hopeful competitors. The Dr Pepper Challenge, a ritual where students...
Clark, Gardner lift No. 3 Virginia past James Madison, 55-50
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 3 Virginia beat feisty in-state rival James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (8-0), who lost starting guard Reece Beekman to a right leg injury early in the first half, prevented the Dukes (7-3) from winning a second straight December game in Charlottesville. James Madison beat Virginia 52-49 last Dec. 7. Clark had seven assists while playing nearly 39 minutes with Beekman sidelined. “Kihei gave everything he had and I had to, you know, ride him,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “Sure, he missed some free throws. And I know he made some mistakes, but you could just see him, you know, how tough-minded he was.”
Gophers to play Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team is going bowling in New York City after the Gophers were chosen to take on Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29
247Sports
Maryland Football: Two Terps freshmen earn national honors
In a promising sign for the future, a freshman was one of the top players for Maryland football on offense and defense. Both of them, running back Roman Hemby and linebacker Jaishawn Barham, were named freshman all-Americans by College Football News on Tuesday. Barham, who led all Big Ten freshmen with 53 tackles, was named a first-team choice, while Hemby, who led all Big Ten freshmen with 1,200 yards from scrimmage, was a third-team selection.
athleticbusiness.com
Low Roster Numbers Prompt Rose-Hulman Women's Team to Cancel Season
Low roster numbers for a women's team in Indiana means their season was cut short due to safety concerns, the university announced Saturday. During Saturday's contest against Transylvania, the women's basketball team at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is in Terre Haute, Ind., only had seven players. The university's athletic department announced the remaining 2022-23 women’s basketball season was canceled to "protect the health and safety of student-athletes," the IndyStar reported.
No. 13 Maryland off to fast start with marquee games ahead
Kevin Willard believed his new Maryland team would get off to a good start. But this has been a bit more than even Willard expected early in his tenure after a successful run at Seton Hall. “I didn’t envision this,” Willard said. “I’m not going to lie.”...
Preview: No. 13 Maryland at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin (6-2) opens up Big Ten Conference play against No. 13 Maryland (8-0, 1-0) on Tuesday... The Badgers have taken each of the last two meetings and four of the last five against the Terrapins. UW is coming off a thrilling 80-77 win at in-state rival Marquette on Saturday.
