'Hamilton' at Playhouse Square is a Homecoming for actor Rory O'Malley

CLEVELAND — "Hamilton" the musical has won Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize, and multiple other accolades. One actor who grew up here in Northeast Ohio had a chance to be part of the show's original cast. When "Hamilton" takes the stage at Playhouse Square, Rory O'Malley will moonlight for a hometown audience. Maureen Kyle sat down with Rory to talk about the opportunity to come home and perform.
Wade Oval to host 28th annual CircleFest on Sunday

CLEVELAND — It's officially December and that means breaking out your holiday fun to-do list. At the top of that list for us here at 3News is the annual CircleFest at Wade Oval. In its 28th year, the family-friendly event -- which takes place Sunday, Dec. 4 -- is...
Cleveland Division of Police: Changes to command staff announced

CLEVELAND — Changes came to the command staff at the Cleveland Division of Police this week. Tuesday afternoon saw an announcement of new leaders by Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent...
Save the date! Akron Marathon announces race day for 2023

AKRON, Ohio — Runners, take your mark! The Akron Marathon Race Series is headed your way this fall. The 2023 Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health is planned as follows:. Goodyear Half Marathon & 10K, August 12, 2023. FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, and Team Relay: September...
3 Questions: How youths can explore the Akron Art Museum

AKRON, Ohio — Earlier this year, Jon Fiume was appointed to the position of executive director and CEO of the Akron Art Museum after serving as interim executive director since May of 2020. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Impractical Jokers tour coming to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2023

CLEVELAND — Keep your guard up, Cleveland -- the Impractical Jokers are making their return. On Tuesday, Q, Murr and Sal -- the creators and stars of truTV’s hit series Impractical Jokers -- announced that they have added a date in Cleveland on their upcoming tour, titled The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. The trio will be making its stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Taste of Home: Checking out Habesha Ethiopian & Eritrean Restaurant

CLEVELAND — In the Kamm's Corners neighborhood of Cleveland, Habesha Ethiopian & Eritrean Restaurant serves up staple dishes from both countries, inviting diners to sample the flavors of the nations that were brought to Cleveland by three refugees who call Northeast Ohio home. The restaurant was started by Jamal...
2 adults, 8 children escape fire in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two adults and eight children safely escaped an early morning house fire Saturday in University Heights. Fire officials say it was around 3:03 a.m. when firefighters responded to the two-story residence in the 4400 block of Groveland Road. The University Heights Fire Department said it...
Crews to assess damage after fire erupts at Kent mill

KENT, Ohio — The flames have been extinguished as crews begin their work to assess the damage left behind after an intense fire ripped through Kent's oldest building Friday. Firefighters responded to the scene -- the Star of the West Mill -- at 162 North Water Street around 8:45 a.m. amid reports of black smoke coming from the structure.
Bedford schools forced to close Tuesday due to unspecified threat, part of growing trend nationally

CLEVELAND — Bedford City Schools had to close down all buildings Tuesday, including their central offices, because of an unspecified threat. According to a letter sent to parents that was later obtained by 3News, as well as a copy of a voicemail sent to teachers, an initial threat came in Monday afternoon before a follow-up message was sent during the evening. Administrators then decided to close the schools "at the advice of our Board attorney."
