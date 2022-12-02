Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
City Club of Cleveland set to move to Playhouse Square in fall of 2023
CLEVELAND — The City Club of Cleveland is on the move. On Monday, 3News learned that the club is leaving its home of 40 years, 850 Euclid Avenue, to go right down the street to Playhouse Square by the fall of next year. The new space will give the...
The Power of Inspiration: Inside the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — The holiday season is always a great reminder of just how important it is to help our neighbors in need - and here in Northeast Ohio there is a great need that only continues to grow. 1 in 6 people in our community struggle to put food on the table.
WKYC
'Hamilton' at Playhouse Square is a Homecoming for actor Rory O'Malley
CLEVELAND — "Hamilton" the musical has won Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize, and multiple other accolades. One actor who grew up here in Northeast Ohio had a chance to be part of the show's original cast. When "Hamilton" takes the stage at Playhouse Square, Rory O'Malley will moonlight for a hometown audience. Maureen Kyle sat down with Rory to talk about the opportunity to come home and perform.
Wade Oval to host 28th annual CircleFest on Sunday
CLEVELAND — It's officially December and that means breaking out your holiday fun to-do list. At the top of that list for us here at 3News is the annual CircleFest at Wade Oval. In its 28th year, the family-friendly event -- which takes place Sunday, Dec. 4 -- is...
Cleveland Museum of Art: Inside the Keithley Collection exhibit 'Impressionism to Modernism'
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art has an exhibition going on right now called “Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection.”. The collection is the largest single gift of art that has been given to the Cleveland Museum of Art since 1958 with more than 100 pieces. If...
Cleveland Division of Police: Changes to command staff announced
CLEVELAND — Changes came to the command staff at the Cleveland Division of Police this week. Tuesday afternoon saw an announcement of new leaders by Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent...
Save the date! Akron Marathon announces race day for 2023
AKRON, Ohio — Runners, take your mark! The Akron Marathon Race Series is headed your way this fall. The 2023 Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health is planned as follows:. Goodyear Half Marathon & 10K, August 12, 2023. FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, and Team Relay: September...
Cuyahoga County Council votes to limit subsidy payments to MetroHealth amid fallout from former CEO's firing
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Council on Tuesday unanimously passed an amendment to its 2023 budget that places additional safeguards on taxpayer subsidies going to MetroHealth, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout from former President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros' shocking firing just over a month before his planned retirement.
3 Questions: How youths can explore the Akron Art Museum
AKRON, Ohio — Earlier this year, Jon Fiume was appointed to the position of executive director and CEO of the Akron Art Museum after serving as interim executive director since May of 2020. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Impractical Jokers tour coming to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2023
CLEVELAND — Keep your guard up, Cleveland -- the Impractical Jokers are making their return. On Tuesday, Q, Murr and Sal -- the creators and stars of truTV’s hit series Impractical Jokers -- announced that they have added a date in Cleveland on their upcoming tour, titled The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. The trio will be making its stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Taste of Home: Checking out Habesha Ethiopian & Eritrean Restaurant
CLEVELAND — In the Kamm's Corners neighborhood of Cleveland, Habesha Ethiopian & Eritrean Restaurant serves up staple dishes from both countries, inviting diners to sample the flavors of the nations that were brought to Cleveland by three refugees who call Northeast Ohio home. The restaurant was started by Jamal...
Holiday lighting ceremony held at Nela Park in East Cleveland: Gallery, video
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The holiday season is in full gear after GE Lighting held its annual holiday lighting ceremony at its Nela Park headquarters on Thursday evening. The 98th annual lighting display includes over 500,000 LED lights and stretches along Noble Road in East Cleveland for several blocks.
New football-themed waterpark coming to Canton: First look at new image renderings amid groundbreaking ceremony at Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio — Who's ready for a swim?. Construction has officially begun on a new football-themed waterpark that's coming to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning on the project, which officials estimate will take two years to build. So what can...
Exclusive: Cleveland Museum of Natural History gives 3News' Betsy Kling sneak peek at expansion
CLEVELAND — A few weeks ago, our own Betsy Kling shared the news of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's blockbuster expansion. On Wednesday, she got an exclusive sneak peek at the $150 million upgrades and reimagined spaces. The transformation is top to bottom!. A few highlights, below:. Corning...
2 adults, 8 children escape fire in University Heights
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two adults and eight children safely escaped an early morning house fire Saturday in University Heights. Fire officials say it was around 3:03 a.m. when firefighters responded to the two-story residence in the 4400 block of Groveland Road. The University Heights Fire Department said it...
School safety top of mind as negotiations between Akron teachers, district head to federal mediation
AKRON, Ohio — In just one week, Akron Public Schools and the district's teachers union will begin federal mediation in hopes of coming to an agreement on terms and signing a new contract. This comes as the battle to reach new terms extends to more than a year and a half.
Euclid man, 2 brothers charged with stealing $7 million in COVID relief funds for 70 fraudulent businesses
EUCLID, Ohio — A man from Euclid along with his two brothers are charged with receiving $7 million in coronavirus relief funds after creating 70 fake businesses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
WKYC
Gas prices drop again in Northeast Ohio: Down 18.9 cents in Cleveland, 17.7 cents in Akron
CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue falling throughout Northeast Ohio as drivers get some relief at the pump. In Cleveland, prices have dropped 18.9 cents per gallon within the last week as GasBuddy says the average now stands at $3.17. That means Cleveland’s gas prices are now 70.2 cents lower than a month ago and 1.6 cents lower than a year ago.
Crews to assess damage after fire erupts at Kent mill
KENT, Ohio — The flames have been extinguished as crews begin their work to assess the damage left behind after an intense fire ripped through Kent's oldest building Friday. Firefighters responded to the scene -- the Star of the West Mill -- at 162 North Water Street around 8:45 a.m. amid reports of black smoke coming from the structure.
Bedford schools forced to close Tuesday due to unspecified threat, part of growing trend nationally
CLEVELAND — Bedford City Schools had to close down all buildings Tuesday, including their central offices, because of an unspecified threat. According to a letter sent to parents that was later obtained by 3News, as well as a copy of a voicemail sent to teachers, an initial threat came in Monday afternoon before a follow-up message was sent during the evening. Administrators then decided to close the schools "at the advice of our Board attorney."
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0