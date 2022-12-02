ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

Double shooting under investigation in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When deputies...
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Phoenix car crash leaves child dead, others injured

PHOENIX — A child is dead and several others are injured after a car crash in Phoenix Tuesday morning. Officers arrived at the scene near 7th Street and Thomas Road at 9:05 a.m., and found two vehicles that were involved in a crash, according to the Phoenix Police Department. After speaking with witnesses, officers said they were told a car traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and hit another car.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — A motorist fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The male pedestrian was hit just before 11:30 p.m. and died as a result of his injuries. The driver failed to remain at the scene. Police said...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man armed with knife injured in shooting involving Phoenix police

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer that was reported Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police said officers were called to the area for reports of a man threatening people with a knife. When officers arrived on scene, they saw an adult male who matched the description of the man from the call.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Thursday night. The man was shot near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Police said a witness saw...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

3 dead in Phoenix after fiery collision Saturday night

PHOENIX — Three people died Saturday night in Phoenix after their car caught fire in a traffic collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. The individuals were trapped inside a burning car and died before they could escape the vehicle, Phoenix police said. Police said the other involved vehicle...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
