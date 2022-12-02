Read full article on original website
Related
Double shooting under investigation in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When deputies...
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Phoenix car crash leaves child dead, others injured
PHOENIX — A child is dead and several others are injured after a car crash in Phoenix Tuesday morning. Officers arrived at the scene near 7th Street and Thomas Road at 9:05 a.m., and found two vehicles that were involved in a crash, according to the Phoenix Police Department. After speaking with witnesses, officers said they were told a car traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and hit another car.
Phoenix Union wants feedback on having police presence at schools
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2020. <<. The Phoenix Union High School District is asking the public to offer feedback on what type of presence law enforcement should have on its campuses. In 2020, the Valley district chose not to...
Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
Student with laptop prompted gun scare at Cactus Shadows High School
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said last Friday's lockdown at Cactus Shadows High School was prompted by a student mistakenly identified as a gunman because they were holding a laptop and power cord. Officers were dispatched to the school in response to reports of someone having a firearm on...
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
Phoenix police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX — A motorist fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The male pedestrian was hit just before 11:30 p.m. and died as a result of his injuries. The driver failed to remain at the scene. Police said...
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police reveal what likely set off school lockdowns after reviewing surveillance footage
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two Scottsdale schools were in lockdown after someone reported seeing an armed person on one of the campuses, police said on Dec. 2. Days later, police detailed what was learned after an investigation. "It was determined through student interviews and a review of video surveillance footage that...
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
Man armed with knife injured in shooting involving Phoenix police
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer that was reported Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police said officers were called to the area for reports of a man threatening people with a knife. When officers arrived on scene, they saw an adult male who matched the description of the man from the call.
Arizona doesn't have 11 traffic safety laws 'critical to reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries'
PHOENIX — Approximately three people were killed on Arizona roads each day in 2021, according to data from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. A new assessment from a highway and auto safety group highlights nearly a dozen laws Arizona could implement, that may reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle incidents.
'He'll get his karma': Valley crash victim reeling after suspect in cuts off ankle monitor and flees
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Twenty-nine months and 22 surgeries later, a Valley woman is forced to relive a shocking crash that almost took her life. Dede Machowski said she feels sorry for the driver responsible, who is now on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor, a condition of his release ahead of trial.
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
Man dies after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Thursday night. The man was shot near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Police said a witness saw...
3 dead in Phoenix after fiery collision Saturday night
PHOENIX — Three people died Saturday night in Phoenix after their car caught fire in a traffic collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. The individuals were trapped inside a burning car and died before they could escape the vehicle, Phoenix police said. Police said the other involved vehicle...
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
KTAR.com
Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility
PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
12 News
