FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Town Wausau: The history of Sylvan Hill
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 50 years families and kids have been having fun at Sylvan Hill in Wausau, but it took some time before Sylvan Hill became what we know it as today. Sylvan Hill began in 1964 when the parks department acquired 46 acres of land. In...
Your Town: How Wausau got its name
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
Angel Tree program needs your help; deadline is Dec. 16
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is less than three weeks away and a program to help brighten the holidays for Marathon County children needs your help. The Salvation Army of Wausau Angel Tree program distributes gifts from donors to children that may normally not receive a present on Christmas. The child’s age and a wishlist item are then placed on Christmas trees at area businesses. Volunteers purchase a gift a return it to the business where it is then passed on to the child.
Free presentation on Dec. 6 to highlight ways to reduce holiday trash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department will host a free presentation on Tuesday to help people learn ways to produce less garbage during the holiday season. Waste Less this Holiday Season will be held at the public library in Wausau Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Your Town Wausau: First United Methodist Church of Wausau celebrates 175 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year we are celebrating the City of Wausau’s 150th anniversary. The first congregation in town was around 25 years before Wausau was founded and they’re still going strong today. The First United Methodist Church of Wausau has 175 years of rich history. When...
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
Habitat for Humanity collecting holiday lights for recycling program
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for humanity has seen a surge in holiday light donations in the last week. They take both broken and working lights to keep them out of the landfill. The Holiday Lights Recycling Program collects about two tons of Christmas lights each year. “Everything in this...
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
Mid-State fall commencement returns to indoor ceremony
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will return to hosting its mid-year graduation with an indoor ceremony at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and is designed to celebrate all graduating students, their families, and invited guests. Mid-State’s protective and...
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
Village of Rothschild collecting ice skates for public ice rink use
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Rothschild is collecting donations of ice skates of all sizes to be kept at the skating rink at George Street Park. The skates will be sharpened, and if needed have the laces replaced. The donated skates will be available for people to use at the George Street Park Ice Rink.
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope. The organization’s board will ask for...
New environmental learning center coming to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A simple idea sketched out on a napkin 10 years ago is becoming reality for future generations as a new environmental learning center is coming to the Wausau School Forest. School leaders broke ground Monday afternoon on the new learning center in the spot where the...
2022 Win Brockmeyer Award nominees announced
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Foundation of north central Wisconsin have announced the four nominees of the 2022 Win Brockmeyer Award. D.C. Everest’s Cole Stevens, Wausau West’s Caleb Tuley, Newman’s Conner Krach and Wausau East’s Elijah Parker-Coleman are this year’s nominees. Each nominee will...
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.
Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022
Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
