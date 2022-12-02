WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is less than three weeks away and a program to help brighten the holidays for Marathon County children needs your help. The Salvation Army of Wausau Angel Tree program distributes gifts from donors to children that may normally not receive a present on Christmas. The child’s age and a wishlist item are then placed on Christmas trees at area businesses. Volunteers purchase a gift a return it to the business where it is then passed on to the child.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO