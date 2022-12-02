Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
December Hygge wreath making
The holidays draw near, and coming together in community for this wreath making event will be a perfect moment to slow down and appreciate the season. Join us as we fill the Merry Barn with pine boughs, winterberry, pine cones, juniper, and holly on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Clubhouse looked more like an annex to Santa’s workshop last Thursday night. A merry contingent of members and guests gathered to turn holiday cheer into good works. We accomplished three seasonal projects: We filled around 120 Christmas goodie bags for kids at the Food Pantry, and another...
boothbayregister.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus and crew come ashore!
Dozens of children and adults were excited to see Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a handful of elves arrive at the Boothbay Harbor town dock on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 as they stepped off the excursion boat Novelty, which picked up the North Pole group. The Boothbay Lights event was delayed a day as rain fell on Saturday.
boothbayregister.com
Santa Claus arrives for Southport Lights Up
Santa Claus arrived a little early this year on Dec. 2 in Southport. Father Christmas arrived at Southport General Store around 5 p.m. on his motorcycle and delivered pre-Christmas presents to good little boys and girls during the annual “Southport Lights Up” event. Prior to Claus’ visit, residents...
boothbayregister.com
YMCA intramural volleyball starting Jan. 18
Looking for a reason to get out of the house this winter? Look no further as there is a new, fun, social co-ed adult sports league starting Jan. 18 hosted by the Boothbay Region YMCA. For its debut season, individuals can sign up to play volleyball in-person at the YMCA....
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade
Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
boothbayregister.com
Margaret J. Perritt
Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
boothbayregister.com
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
boothbayregister.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
boothbayregister.com
Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
boothbayregister.com
Exhibition On Screen returns to Lincoln Theater
Exhibition on Screen is back on the big screen at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, and the 2022-23 season is kicking off with a bang. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, experience the most recognizable artwork in America through “Hopper: An American Love Story.” Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art, including Rothko, Banksy, Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, and even The Simpsons – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 6 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
boothbayregister.com
Remember Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941 – never, ever forget. To all my veteran friends and veterans one and all, every day on the calendar is a day to remember and honor those who served. So, to Stott, Arthur, Fran, Ed, Miles, Linc, Barry, Dave, Roger, Frank, Jim, Phil, Chris ... just to name few ... God bless you all and thank you for your service to our country, state, community and your families. Stay strong, stay safe. God Bless America.
