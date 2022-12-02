Exhibition on Screen is back on the big screen at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, and the 2022-23 season is kicking off with a bang. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, experience the most recognizable artwork in America through “Hopper: An American Love Story.” Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art, including Rothko, Banksy, Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, and even The Simpsons – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?

