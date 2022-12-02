Read full article on original website
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
BMW Could Hike Prices Of 41 Models To Curb Inflation
According to a source, BMW is going to hike prices anywhere from 1.2% to nearly 4% on a litany of models in its lineup for the upcoming 2023 model year. The most egregious include the BMW 330e and 7 Series. Allegedly, the hikes are a result of inflation. Automakers have been slowly raising prices for their models to compensate, as well as in response to lingering effects from last year's supply shortages.
Toyota Japan Is Using A Lottery To Decide Who Gets A GR Corolla
Toyota will sell its sublime GR Corolla allocation via a lottery system in Japan, eradicating the possibility of nasty dealer markups in an attempt to sell cars to the highest bidder. As you might know, Toyota continues to struggle due to continuing COVID-19 infections and the semiconductor shortage, which means...
Audi Will Merge The Digital And Physical Realms To Showcase New Car Interior
Audi will present an all-new digital artwork at Design Miami, which takes place from 30 November to 4 December. To create this new artwork, Audi turned to Andres Reisinger, who is one of the foremost digital artists of the 21st century. Reisinger focuses on groundbreaking work between the digital and physical spheres. In the case of this artwork, he will essentially focus on the interior of the Audi Grandsphere concept, bringing it to life in a virtual world of architecture and color.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
