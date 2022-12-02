Today, lasers are well-established in daily life, even if it is sometimes hard to tell what and where they are. As an example, we can find them in CD/DVD readers or medical applications like cancer and eye surgery, being essential tools in a vast range of multidisciplinary fields. All of this is the result of constant progress and development, from the first Maiman's ruby laser (1960) to the attosecond lasers, passing through exotic, funny demonstrations like Jell-O lasers.

1 DAY AGO