scitechdaily.com
Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs
The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Phys.org
Scientists discover a new mechanism to generate cartilage cells
As any weekend warrior understands, cartilage injuries to joints such as knees, shoulders, and hips can prove extremely painful and debilitating. In addition, conditions that cause cartilage degeneration, like arthritis and temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ), affect 350 million people in the world and cost the U.S. public health system more than $303 billion every year. Patients suffering from these conditions experience increased pain and discomfort over time.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
Phys.org
In Australia and South Africa, construction has started on the biggest radio observatory in Earth's history
Construction of the world's biggest radio astronomy facility, the SKA Observatory, begins today. The observatory is a global project 30 years in the making. With two huge two telescopes, one in Australia and the other in South Africa, the project will see further into the history of the universe than ever before.
mRNA Vaccine Persists in the Body Longer Than We Thought, Study Shows. But It May Be Beneficial for Immunity.
Earlier this year, a study published in Cell, a highly respected journal, found that the mRNA genetic material and spike protein persist in the lymph nodes of individuals who got the mRNA vaccine for up to two months.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Unique Gut Bacteria That May Cause Arthritis
A bacterium has been identified by the CU Division of Rheumatology that may trigger rheumatoid arthritis in those who are already at risk. Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have found that a unique bacteria found in the gut may be responsible for causing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in patients who are already predisposed to the autoimmune disease.
spectrumnews.org
Common and rare autism-linked variants share functional effects
Along 16p, the short arm of chromosome 16, a group of common variants and a rare deletion associated with autism seem to have overlapping effects on gene expression, a new study finds. The study is the first to find convergence between two different types of autism-linked variants on the chromosome,...
Phys.org
Breaking down the shield preventing drugs and immune cells from entering intractable cancers
A group lead by Prof. Horacio Cabral (Visiting Scientist of iCONM/Associate Professor of Bioengineering, Graduate School of Engineering, University of Tokyo) has discovered a new approach for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. The work was done in collaboration with Prof. Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos (Assistant Professor, University of Cyprus), National Cancer...
Phys.org
Scientists decrypt the 'mechanical code' of DNA
A new study has deciphered the mechanical code of DNA to reveal previously unknown ways in which nature encodes biological information in DNA sequence. Led by Durham University, UK, an international team of researchers used a next-generation DNA-sequencing based technology called loop-seq, which they had developed, to show that the local sequence of bases along a region of DNA determines the local bendability of DNA.
Phys.org
Using lasers to bond semiconductor electronics components
Today, lasers are well-established in daily life, even if it is sometimes hard to tell what and where they are. As an example, we can find them in CD/DVD readers or medical applications like cancer and eye surgery, being essential tools in a vast range of multidisciplinary fields. All of this is the result of constant progress and development, from the first Maiman's ruby laser (1960) to the attosecond lasers, passing through exotic, funny demonstrations like Jell-O lasers.
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy eliminates disease-causing cells in mice with MS-like disease
The cancer therapy known as CAR-T has revolutionized treatment of some blood cancers since it was introduced in 2017. The therapy uses genetically altered immune cells to home in on cancer cells and destroy them. Now, studying mice with an autoimmune disease similar to multiple sclerosis (MS), researchers at Washington...
Phys.org
Chemists develop reactions for the general synthesis of promising unexplored compounds
Chemists at Scripps Research have devised the first general method for synthesizing a family of compounds called 1,2,3,5-tetrazines, which hold great promise for making pharmaceuticals, biological probes and other chemical products. The researchers had synthesized the first compound in this previously unknown family in 2019, but the new method, reported...
Phys.org
'Unwinding' chromosomes: A unique perspective on determinants of chromosomal width
Chromosomes are a highly condensed form of DNA and are crucial for cell division. During mitosis, chromosomes ensure that genetic material is equally divided among the daughter cells. Interestingly, the dimensions and degree of DNA condensation in mitotic chromosomes vary from organism to organism. How this is regulated—i.e., what factor governs mitotic chromosomal formation and dimensions—remains a mystery.
Phys.org
2-billion-year-old enzyme reconstructed: Detective work by molecular biologists and bioinformatics researchers
Researchers at Leipzig University have solved a puzzle in the evolution of bacterial enzymes. By reconstructing a candidate for a special RNA polymerase as it existed about 2 billion years ago, they were able to explain a hitherto puzzling property of corresponding modern enzymes. Unlike their ancestors, they do not...
Phys.org
CRISPR insight: How to fine-tune Cas protein's grip on DNA
At the heart of every CRISPR reaction, whether naturally occurring in bacteria or harnessed by CRIPSR-Cas gene editing technology, is a strong molecular bond of a Cas protein via a guide RNA to its target site on DNA. It's like a nanoscale ski binding. "There's a balance between stably bound...
