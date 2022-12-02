ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Bucs beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hiring Tampa's next police chief will take months

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for Tampa's next chief of police — a process that could take several months. In the meantime, Tampa Police Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve the interim role after former police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned Monday. An internal investigation found she used her position of authority to get out of a golf cart traffic stop last month.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Brady: Season goals still within reach for struggling Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady only knows one way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can pull out of a season-long funk on offense and realize their potential. “Hope is not a strategy, so you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to earn it,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “You’ve got to do it.”
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Some red tide detected near mouth of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide has been a problem in Sarasota and Manatee counties for several weeks and now, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties might have to deal with the harmful algae, as well. "The worst case would be there's more stuff offshore and it further transports to mouth...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Group of visitors traveling from Tampa to... Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. — From one Tampa to another, a group of Tampa locals will be traveling all the way from Kansas to Florida. That's right, they're traveling from Tampa, but not "our" Tampa. Ninety-five people will be in the local area as they arrive from Tampa, Kansas, Tampa International...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off

Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

