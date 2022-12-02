Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Antonio Brown is promoting his music while running from the Tampa Police Department
AB is apparently hunkered down, and posting to the timeline.
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Bucs beat Saints 17-16
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time...
Hiring Tampa's next police chief will take months
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for Tampa's next chief of police — a process that could take several months. In the meantime, Tampa Police Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve the interim role after former police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned Monday. An internal investigation found she used her position of authority to get out of a golf cart traffic stop last month.
Brady: Season goals still within reach for struggling Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady only knows one way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can pull out of a season-long funk on offense and realize their potential. “Hope is not a strategy, so you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to earn it,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “You’ve got to do it.”
Some red tide detected near mouth of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide has been a problem in Sarasota and Manatee counties for several weeks and now, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties might have to deal with the harmful algae, as well. "The worst case would be there's more stuff offshore and it further transports to mouth...
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Group of visitors traveling from Tampa to... Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. — From one Tampa to another, a group of Tampa locals will be traveling all the way from Kansas to Florida. That's right, they're traveling from Tampa, but not "our" Tampa. Ninety-five people will be in the local area as they arrive from Tampa, Kansas, Tampa International...
Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
'We're gonna set the standard': New USF head football coach Alex Golesh shares goals for program
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida has officially welcomed the sixth head coach in USF football history. The school held an event on Monday to welcome Coach Alex Golesh and share some goals for the future of the program. "We have a very hungry fanbase here. They...
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
How a local business is helping people avoid homelessness across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — About 30 years ago, Chloe Coney started Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa or CDC Tampa. She wanted to eliminate blight and poverty in areas across the Tampa Bay region. Decades later, people like Kyra Williams and her family are benefitting from Coney’s efforts and the...
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
Tampa man charged with DUI manslaughter in woman’s death
A Tampa man has been charged in a deadly crash that happened Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
