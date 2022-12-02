Read full article on original website
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
Nottingham MD
2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
Wbaltv.com
Perry Hall community groups concerned over plans to turn Sears store into apartments
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A closed Sears store in White Marsh has a new owner who wants to build a 516-unit apartment complex in its place, but community groups are concerned about the project and the increased traffic and school overcrowding it could bring. People told 11 News they are...
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Mercedes Hackshaw, 14, is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing black glasses, a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Mercedes...
Reisterstown house in wooded area destroyed by fire Monday
Multiple fire companies were called to respond to a house fire in a wooded part of Reisterstown on Monday. The incident involved a "mayday" call at one point for firefighters to evacuate
Tunnel To Towers Paying Off Home Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Howard County Firefighter
The holiday season got off to an unexpected and hopeful start for the family of a Maryland firefighter who died in the line of duty battling a blaze. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it will be paying the full mortgage on the home of Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Lt. Nathan “Nate” Flynn as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign.
Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday
BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
Burglars strike Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air
Police in Harford County are circulating images of vandals who burglarized the Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air last week in hopes that someone can identify them.
Nottingham MD
CSX train fire shuts down Route 7 in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—A train fire is impacting rail traffic in Harford County. At just after 6:30 p.m., a CSX locomotive caught fire between MD 152 and Route 24, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. All rail traffic is stopped in the area. Philadelphia Road has been shut down between...
Upperco Yuletide Village ready for the holidays with Christmas light display
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to start it than at Upperco Yuletide Village, a Christmas light display constructed by the volunteers from the Upperco Fire Company.
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
Wbaltv.com
Family, friends concerned about missing man last seen mid-November
The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
Investigators: Bay Pilot Operating Ever Forward Was Distracted
The Bay pilot who was operating the container ship MV Ever Forward when it ran aground has had his license suspended as the Coast Guard releases its investigation report into the grounding. And Coast Guard investigators are recommending charges against him. The marine casualty investigation report reveals that the pilot...
Nottingham MD
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Nottingham, $25K tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland Lottery officials say several big winning tickets that were sold recently remain unclaimed. A winning $100,000 FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler ticket was sold on November 30 at Kwik Mart, located at 901-A Middle River Road in Middle River (unclaimed). A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold...
wnav.com
Annapolis Teen Allegedly Shot Family Member at an Edgewater restaurant
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater. 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis reportedly brandished a handgun as 19-year-old Alex Salina was trying to retreat from the encounter between the two and a group of other young men in the parking lot of the restaurant. Witnesses reportedly told police that a struggle over Santiago's firearm caused the gun to go off, and the 19-year-old admitted that he fired the shot that later killed his relative at Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí
When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
