White Marsh, MD

BmoreArt Magazine

Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall

A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
PERRY HALL, MD
wypr.org

What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?

Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Mercedes Hackshaw, 14, is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing black glasses, a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Mercedes...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Tunnel To Towers Paying Off Home Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Howard County Firefighter

The holiday season got off to an unexpected and hopeful start for the family of a Maryland firefighter who died in the line of duty battling a blaze. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it will be paying the full mortgage on the home of Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Lt. Nathan “Nate” Flynn as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday

BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

CSX train fire shuts down Route 7 in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—A train fire is impacting rail traffic in Harford County. At just after 6:30 p.m., a CSX locomotive caught fire between MD 152 and Route 24, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. All rail traffic is stopped in the area. Philadelphia Road has been shut down between...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Teen Allegedly Shot Family Member at an Edgewater restaurant

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater. 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis reportedly brandished a handgun as 19-year-old Alex Salina was trying to retreat from the encounter between the two and a group of other young men in the parking lot of the restaurant. Witnesses reportedly told police that a struggle over Santiago's firearm caused the gun to go off, and the 19-year-old admitted that he fired the shot that later killed his relative at Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí

When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
BALTIMORE, MD

