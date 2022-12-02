ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Judge accepts Tampa man's guilty pleas in 2003 killings

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Lorenzo, who last month requested to withdraw his not-guilty pleas for the infamous killings of two gay men in 2003, received his request in court Tuesday — twice guilty of first-degree murder. Judge Christopher Sabella set a sentencing date for Feb. 6, 2023, when...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy