Have you seen Colin? Police issue Florida Purple Alert for missing man last seen in Largo area
LARGO, Fla. — Have you seen Colin Noble?. Police issued a Florida Purple Alert on Tuesday for a missing man last seen in the Largo area. Noble left his home on Rosery Road on Thursday and has not been seen since, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Treasure Island, authorities say
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A person has been killed after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Treasure Island, authorities say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 108th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. The Treasure Island Police Department and Treasure Island Fire Rescue are working to gather...
Woman killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Hillsborough County
EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after causing a crash that left a woman dead Monday night in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street North and East Lake...
St. Pete police: Man barricaded inside home surrenders; 4 people arrested for burglary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man surrendered to police in connection to an area burglary investigation after barricading himself inside a home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers pulled over a car near Emerson Avenue and 25th Street South on Monday afternoon that had been under surveillance...
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Clearwater woman accused of hitting, killing man on motorcycle while drunk driving
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman is accused of hitting and killing a man on a motorcycle while driving drunk Sunday morning in Clearwater, authorities say. The crash occurred at Gulf to Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, the city of Clearwater said in a news release. Hannah Ray was...
Tampa police: Man found dead in parking lot near Family Dollar store
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are investigating a man's death as a homicide, the agency reported. A man in his mid-forties was reportedly found with upper body trauma around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in an enclosed parking lot near a Family Dollar on East Forest Avenue near Nebraska Avenue, police said.
FHP: 2 teens seriously hurt in I-75 fiery crash in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a crash along Interstate 75 (SR 93) in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-75 south of SR 52. The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost...
Deputies: Man shot by own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off as he was being detained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to a release from the agency. Deputies said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Tampa Truck Stop located on...
Sarasota County deputies locate missing 69-year-old man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies say they have located a missing 69-year-old man with dementia. He is safe. Tietz was initially last seen at his home in the Sarasota area on Saturday, authorities say. The 69-year-old was described as 5-foot-9, weighs about 220 pounds and has gray...
2 brothers killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by SUV in Lakeland, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two brothers were killed Thursday in a motorcycle accident involving an SUV in Lakeland, according to police. It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of State Road 563 — also known as Harden Boulevard — near Beaker Road. Two men — who Lakeland...
1 cat dead, 2 rescued from Ruskin home on fire, HCFR says
RUSKIN, Fla. — A home on fire in Ruskin resulted in one cat dying and two others rescued on Saturday, authorities say. Firefighters received a call at 4:18 p.m. about smoke and flames coming from a home on Sundrop Circle, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.
Man ejected from pickup truck during rollover crash in Pasco County dies, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck as it overturned during a crash along US 301 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened around 11:21 a.m. Saturday on US 301 near Mattingly Lane in Dade City, troopers said.
Judge accepts Tampa man's guilty pleas in 2003 killings
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Lorenzo, who last month requested to withdraw his not-guilty pleas for the infamous killings of two gay men in 2003, received his request in court Tuesday — twice guilty of first-degree murder. Judge Christopher Sabella set a sentencing date for Feb. 6, 2023, when...
GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
HCSO: Man arrested after admitting to shooting multiple cats
TAMPA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man is behind bars after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said he admitted to shooting multiple cats near his home. Osvaldo Garrido was booked into the Orient Road Jail on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, records show. Hillsborough County...
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Pasco County crash
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, troopers say. The crash occurred on I-75 near State Road 93, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all...
Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer
TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
Cat found dead after Clearwater house fire, other animals missing
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A cat was found dead and another cat and dog are missing after a house fire just before noon Thursday, according to Clearwater Public Safety. The fire happened at a home located near the intersection of Lakeview Road and South Evergreen Avenue, city officials wrote in a statement.
2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
