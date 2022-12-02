Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged with damaging truck, spitting on Jersey City police officers
A man accused of smashing windows of a rental truck on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City early Monday morning spit on police officers who responded to the incident, authorities said. Police responded to Kennedy Boulevard between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 4:04 a.m. and were told that a man, later...
Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say
An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Dept. of Health fines Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus $63k over weapons cache
The New Jersey Department of Health has fined Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus $63,000 over a weapons cache being discovered in at the facility in August as local police looked into a bomb threat. The four-page notice of assessment of penalties, issued on November 30th, says that HRH violated state...
hudsoncountyview.com
Memorial services set for former Jersey City Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Jose Cruz, 68
The memorial services are set for former Jersey City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Cruz, who passed away at his home in Florida last month. A public memorial service and procession will be held on Sunday, December 11th, at 10 a.m. at the Farrier Memorial Statue in Jersey City’s Lincoln Park.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
hudsoncountyview.com
Archdiocese of Newark cuts the ribbon on new Mercy House location in Jersey City
The Archdiocese of Newark cut the ribbon on the new Mercy House location in Jersey City yesterday morning, aiming to serve as a resource and referral center to needy populations. Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus and Mercy House Director Cheryl A. Riley kicked off the event by cutting a ribbon...
Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women. Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne cuts the ribbon on new tower for 3 bells that used to ring at St. Joseph’s Church
The City of Bayonne cut the ribbon on a new tower for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church during a ceremony at Fitzpatrick Park last week. At the ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Jimmy Davis said that Bayonne was “moving forward”. and “preserving...
2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
These Are Some Of The 40+ Families Displaced By West New York Fire
Some lived in the building for decades, others were just settling in. All 41 families lost their homes due to a fire on Thursday, Dec. 1. And now, they're starting from scratch. Here are the GoFundMe campaigns launched for just some of the families displaced by the blaze at 55th...
Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight
A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation
A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
