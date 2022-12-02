ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Shore News Network

Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire

JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say

JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NUTLEY, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women.  Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires

UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls

The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street

An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say

NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation

PATERSON, NJ

