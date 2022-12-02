ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times

Around half of the world's population are women or people who menstruate—yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is...
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment

University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable

Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease

Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
Research explains how our body clock influences vaccine responses

Research by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has provided new insights into the mechanism behind how our circadian 24-hour body clock influences our immune response to vaccines, depending on the time of day. The paper published in Nature Communications examined the changes taking place in the mitochondria of...
How people go from vaccine supporters to vaccine advocates

It's one thing to believe in the safety and value of vaccines like those used for COVID-19. But it may take a bit more for supporters to go out and urge others to get their shots. That "bit more" is certainty, a new study finds. People who said they were...
Computerized decision support system helps to reduce cardiovascular risk factors in patients with diabetes

Compared with team-based care alone, the addition of a computerized clinical decision support system (CDSS) significantly reduced cardiovascular risk factors in patients with diabetes. These findings may have important public health and clinical significance in low- and middle-income countries where there is a lack of diabetes specialists to manage patients. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Mother's mental health impacts children's school grades, says study

Children of mothers who were hospitalized for psychiatric conditions during their pregnancy or up to one year after birth were more likely to have poorer academic grades at the age of 14, with boys being impacted the most. The research, published in Psychiatry Research, investigated the link between poor school...
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease

Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
Legalization of medical marijuana beneficial for cancer patients

Legalization of medical marijuana is associated with a reduction in opioid dispensing and pain-related hospital events among adults receiving treatment for newly diagnosed cancers, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Yuhua Bao, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and colleagues conducted a...
How antibody therapy affects the breadth of COVID mRNA vaccines

Nearly three years into the pandemic, many of us now carry antibodies against the virus—due to an infection or two, a few doses of mRNA vaccine, or a round of monoclonal-antibody treatment. But not all immune responses are created equal, and how we first developed our antibodies may influence the character of our body's response to SARS-CoV-2.
Twin study links exercise to beneficial epigenetic changes

Consistent exercise can change not just waistlines but the very molecules in the human body that influence how genes behave, a new study of twins indicates. The Washington State University study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that the more physically active siblings in identical twin pairs had lower signs of metabolic disease, measured by waist size and body mass index. This also correlated with differences in their epigenomes, the molecular processes that are around DNA and independent of DNA sequence, but influence gene expression. The more active twins had epigenetic marks linked to lowered metabolic syndrome, a condition that can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives

By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
Could COVID-19 hold a cancer cure? Spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study

The notorious spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, caused lung cancer cells to die in laboratory studies conducted by researchers at RUSH University Medical Center, who recently published their findings in the journal Cancers. The discovery raises the possibility that the pandemic that has afflicted the globe...
Does Medicare's merit-based incentive payment system really work?

A Medicare system that is meant to assess and incentivize healthcare quality with pay adjustments may not be working as intended, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. In the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the researchers analyzed data on more than...
How well does the adapted COVID-19 vaccine protect against variants?

Should I get another booster? And if so, which vaccine should be used?. These questions are asked by many citizens who have received the basic immunization consisting of usually three individual vaccine doses. A team of researchers from the German Primate Center—Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen and Hannover Medical School studied antibody-mediated neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants following a fourth vaccination with different vaccine boosters.
Immunotherapy eliminates disease-causing cells in mice with MS-like disease

The cancer therapy known as CAR-T has revolutionized treatment of some blood cancers since it was introduced in 2017. The therapy uses genetically altered immune cells to home in on cancer cells and destroy them. Now, studying mice with an autoimmune disease similar to multiple sclerosis (MS), researchers at Washington...

