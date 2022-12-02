Read full article on original website
2-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 544 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. No injuries have been reported. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
Horry County police investigate armed robbery at Murrells Inlet motel
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery Monday at a Murrells Inlet motel. Officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to the Country Inn and Suites in the 1300 block of Tadlock Drive, and as of early Monday evening, no arrests had been made. No injuries were reported. No additional […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Horry County (SC) Fire Rescue Takes Delivery of Five New Engines
Recently, Horry County Government received shipment of five new identical Pierce fire engines for Horry County Fire Rescue. In the coming days and weeks, Fleet Services will be finalizing preparations for these new engines, so they can be sent out to their new homes across Horry County.
Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on road near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday on a roadway in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Cole D. Coleman was found dead after police responded at about 5:50 p.m. to the area of 504 Sandridge Loop and F T Lane in the […]
myhorrynews.com
Conway man found dead in Longs; Horry County police open homicide investigation
Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation into the Saturday evening death of a 24-year-old man in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and a police report. Police responded to an area near 504 Sandridge Loop in Longs around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a death investigation...
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
Sheriff: 2 arrested in Georgetown County after large amount of meth found in stolen vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after trafficking amounts of meth were found in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, of Tilton, New Hampshire, were arrested at a traffic stop, […]
live5news.com
State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
Trial starts for 2 men accused in 2020 double-murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening arguments and witness testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the double-murder trial of two men charged in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant that also wounded six other people. Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Antonio Woods, 38, […]
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. along […]
wpde.com
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
WMBF
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were called to a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday after a bomb threat that turned out to be false. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway.
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach may increase parking fees; ban on bikes at the beach postponed again
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - At Monday night’s North Myrtle Beach city council meeting, the much-anticipated vote on the first reading of an ordinance restricting bicycle and electric bicycle use on the beach was tabled again. “I think we’d like to have a workshop on this to make...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach working to finalize downtown plans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is still finalizing plans for the 10 downtown properties it purchased last December. Among those properties, restaurants and four rundown hotels and motels were purchased by the city nearly a year ago. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the city...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
Florence police arrest 2nd woman linked to October shooting at Alligator Road convenience store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a second woman Sunday in connection with an Oct. 10 shooting at the On The Go convenience store on Alligator Road, according to police. Rorshea Lanesha Huggins, 34, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during […]
