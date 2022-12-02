ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTW News13

2-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 544 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. No injuries have been reported. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
CONWAY, SC
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Horry County (SC) Fire Rescue Takes Delivery of Five New Engines

Recently, Horry County Government received shipment of five new identical Pierce fire engines for Horry County Fire Rescue. In the coming days and weeks, Fleet Services will be finalizing preparations for these new engines, so they can be sent out to their new homes across Horry County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
LORIS, SC
live5news.com

State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach working to finalize downtown plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is still finalizing plans for the 10 downtown properties it purchased last December. Among those properties, restaurants and four rundown hotels and motels were purchased by the city nearly a year ago. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the city...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

