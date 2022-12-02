Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRIES FOR FIRST WIN ON THE SEASON TONIGHT AT RED LAKE FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will try to pick up win number one tonight when they are on the road at Red Lake Falls Robert Matzke Gym to take on the Eagles. The Pirates started the season off last week with a 54-50 loss to Thief River Falls last week while the Eagles, after two opening losses to Mahnomen-Waubun and Fertile-Beltrami, picked up their first win last night over Climax-Fisher. The Eagles have their first four games of the season at home. Game time is 7:00 PM.
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL GO FOR FIRST WIN AT PELICAN RAPIDS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team will go for their first win of the season tonight at Section 8AA opponent Pelican Rapids. The Pirates are 0-1 on the season losing the opener last week to a talented Warren-Alvarado-Oslo squad 91-53. Leading the way for Crookston in the loss was Ryan Abeld with 15 points. Tanner Giese poured in 12 and Hunter Nicholas added 9 points and 9 rebounds. The Vikings are 1-0 on the year after defeating Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal in their opening game 78-52. The tipoff is slated for 7:30 pm. from Pelican Rapids High School and you can hear the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or anywhere in the world by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON WRESTLERS BEAT GRAND FORKS RED RIVER AND CENTRAL
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team beat Grand Forks Red River 75-6, and completed the sweep with a 42-36 victory over Grand Forks Central in a triangular in Crookston. At 120 pounds, Evin Trudeau dominated the first period and took an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes. Trudeau scored two on a takedown in the first seconds of the second period and took a 15-2 lead into the third period. 51 seconds into the third period, Crookston’s Trudeau won by a tech fall to give the pirates an 11-6 lead.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PUTS UNBEATEN MARK ON THE LINE AT #1 WARROAD IN A SECTION 8A MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates are coming off their ‘first blemish’ on the record when they skated to a 0-0 overtime tie with Blaine on Friday in the Twin Cities. The Pirates are 6-0-1 on the year and are ranked seventh in the last Minnesota State Class A Polls. They will travel to Hockey Town U.S.A. tonight to play arguably the best High School Girl’s Hockey team in the State, the Warroad Warriors who are 7-1 on the season and the Warriors are coming off a 10-7 win over Gentry Academy who is ranked #1 in the State Class AA polls, while Warroad is ranked #1 in Class A. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Gardens in Warroad, the game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and around the world by the internet at kroxam.com.
VIKINGS BEAT COLD SHOOTING CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL TEAM 78-42
FIRST HALF – — Tanner Giese provided the first basket of the game on a nice drive to the left side giving Crookston the early 2-0 lead. The Vikings responded with a 5-0 run before a Caden Boike three tied the game back up at 5-5. The Vikings would start to make their outside shots after starting ice cold and extended their lead to 12-6 after a made three-pointer. after another Vikings bucket, Ryan Abeld would knock down the second Pirate three-pointer of the half to cut the deficit to 14-9 with around ten minutes remaining. The Vikings would take over for the remainder of the half going on a 16-0 run over the next six minutes to take a commanding 30-9 lead to force a Pirates timeout with 3:27 until halftime. Pelican Rapids was able to take advantage of Pirates turnovers and turn them into transition points. Crookston finally put an end to the run with a Michael Deng and one at the rim coming out of the timeout. It ended a six-minute scoring drought for the Pirates. More turnovers would plague Crookston and Pelican Rapids would capitalize building a 34-15 lead with one last possession in the half. The Vikings would take advantage of their final possession and sink a three at the buzzer to take a 37-15 lead into the halftime break. Leading the way for Crookston in the first half was Michael Deng with 5 points off the bench. Pelican Rapids was extremely balanced with eight different players scoring.
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer – Obit
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer, 47, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at RiverView Health in Crookston early Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Tony was born in St. Paul, MN on February 7, 1975 and as a baby came to Crookston with his parents, Harold Carl and Donna Mae (LaJesse) Gamer. He attended Crookston schools and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1993. Tony was a hard worker all his life and was employed by several Crookston businesses over the years, including Hugo’s, Dee Inc., and American Crystal Sugar during the fall harvest, and up to the present time worked for both Thur O Clean and Columbia Mall Security.
LARRY REGAN WINS DECEMBER BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Larry Regan for being selected by the Benedictine Crookston Therapy team for the December senior athlete of the month. Larry has shown dedication and success throughout his short-term SNF admission and outpatient PT and has been able to return to his prior level of function at The Summit.
ONLINE PORTION OF CROOKSTON DRIFTBUSTERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE SAFETY TRAINING DAY
The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Club is offering a Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students ages 12 and older on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The first step is to complete the online portion of the class. This may be done through a link on the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95.
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 5, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Kurt John Johnson, 57, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 40, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Gina Rinay Henderson, 32, of...
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
EPITOME ENERGY TO BUILD IN GRAND FORKS AFTER CONTINUED DELAYS WITH MINNESOTA PERMITTING
Epitome Energy LLC announced today that it has selected Grand Forks to be the location of a $400 million soybean crushing plant that will help create new market opportunities for area farmers who lack access to a nearby processing facility. The Epitome plant will be able to process up to...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF TIM FROEBER WILL BE RETIRING AT THE END OF THE YEAR
Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber announced his retirement from the Crookston Fire Department at the end of the year after 26 years of service to the Fire Department and ten years as the Fire Chief. Froeber first began his work as a firefighter in 1996 as a paid on-call firefighter...
CAR CRASHES INTO TELEPHONE POLE ON SOUTH BROADWAY AND WEST FOURTH STREET INTERSECTION
The Crookston Police Department responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of South Broadway Street and West Fourth Street, where a car seemed to swerve on a turn and crashed into the base of a telephone pole in front of Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC. Major damage was...
Mary Louise Amiot – Obituary
Mary Louise Amiot, 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou will be held at a later date. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
