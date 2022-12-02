ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Reschenthaler to be House GOP chief deputy whip

By Emily Brooks
 4 days ago
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (D-Pa.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican Leadership Forum for the 118th Congress on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who was elected by House Republicans to be majority whip in the next Congress, on Friday announced Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) will be his chief deputy whip.

“No one is more tenacious and determined than Guy, and his experience as a US Navy veteran is a vital addition to our leadership team. His reputation and relationships within the Republican conference speak volumes about his abilities,” said Emmer, who is wrapping up his second term as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for the House GOP.

Reschenthaler was a key part of Emmer’s whip team in the race for what will be the No. 3 spot and was one of his most vocal supporters. Emmer won that race on the second ballot against Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), the current chief deputy whip, and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee caucus.

“House Republicans have a tremendous opportunity to show voters we are capable of delivering on our promises and serving as a vital check on Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda,” Reschenthaler said in a statement. “I want to thank Whip Emmer for the opportunity to serve in this role, and I couldn’t be happier to get to work for the American people.”

Reschenthaler was elected to the House in 2018, and was previously a magisterial district judge in Pennsylvania, a state senator, and part of the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps in Iraq. He prosecuted nearly 100 terrorists, according to his office.

