New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days. Absolute Software (. ABST -...
J.Jill (JILL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JILL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.59%. A...
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
KVH Industries (KVHI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
KVH Industries (. KVHI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th
CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Sprinkler (CXM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CXM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Chewy (CHWY) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CHWY - Free Report) is expected to report top-line growth in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results results on Dec 8, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales stands at $2,451 million, indicating an 11% increase from the last fiscal-year quarter’s reported figure. However, Chewy’s bottom...
Amerisafe (AMSF) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
AMSF - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amerisafe due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market
Technology sector stocks have been hit the hardest amid the U.S. broader market sell-off year to date (YTD). Since early 2022, Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues. These include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year.
Wall Street Analysts See a 42% Upside in Group 1 Automotive (GPI): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
GPI - Free Report) have gained 6.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $188.93, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $268.67 indicates a potential upside of 42.2%.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
TTEK - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
What Makes Reliance Steel (RS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
EAST - Free Report) , AMC Entertainment (. We’ll tell you why this often-overlooked approach may go a long way to cherry pick some solid stocks. Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GWW - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial (. TXRH - Free Report) are some GARP stocks that hold promise. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
GPK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Graphic Packaging is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Matrix Service (MTRX) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had...
Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
COO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.31%. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, the average negative surprise being 0.70%.
