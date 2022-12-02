ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

1420 WBSM

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills

A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Jamont Patrick Of Providence, Rhode Island Sentenced to 3 Years For Distribution Of Methamphetamine

At the United States District Court in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday, Jamont Patrick, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island was sentenced to three years in federal prison. In November, Patrick pleaded guilty to a charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with intent to distribute pills containing a methamphetamine mixture.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Eyewitness reacts to wrongfully accused suspect in car theft

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)– After charges were dropped against the man accused of stealing a car with a three-year old inside, one of the men who identified him last week spoke out. A suspect remains at large. “I was amazed, it was hard to swallow,” said Ricky Saunders of Pawtucket....
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police seize gun, make arrest following suspected drug deal

“New Bedford police detectives have seized an illegal firearm after observing suspected narcotics activity. On November 23rd, at approximately 1 PM, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were conducting surveillance when they observed a hand-to-hand transaction in the area of Summer St. and Austin St. While attempting to investigate further, a male later identified as CAMERON BATISTA, 20, of 248 Chestnut St., attempted to flee from police.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Person arrested for illegally being inside Brown University residence hall

(WJAR) — A "suspicious person" was arrested for illegally being inside of a Brown University residence hall over the weekend. Brown University's Department of Public Safety told NBC 10 News a student reached out to the department on Sunday about a suspicious person in a campus residence hall. Upon...
iheart.com

Faulty I-D Led To Arrest Of Man On Stolen Car Charges

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Providence. The vehicle was stolen on Broad Street and was found abandoned at the Omni Hotel in Providence, with the child physically unharmed. Fifty-year-old Osvaldo Vazquez was cleared through surveillance footage from inside...
PROVIDENCE, RI

