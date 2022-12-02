Read full article on original website
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
ABC6.com
Convicted child rapist gets back-to-back prison terms after latest conviction
(WJAR) — A Brockton man convicted of raping his pre-teen relative and her friend will serve back-to-back prison terms for this latest conviction, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. A Fall River Superior Court jury convicted Osvaldo Otero, 60, of three counts of rape of...
whatsupnewp.com
Gary Cifizzari, who was wrongly convicted, served 35 years for the killing of Concetta Schiappa, files civil lawsuit against Milford, former officers
A Massachusetts man who served 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted in the killing of his 75-year-old great-aunt is now suing the town of Milford and its police department. Gary Cifizzari, of Taunton, filed a civil lawsuit in Worcester federal court last week demanding a jury trial claiming...
newstalknewengland.com
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police seize gun, make arrest following suspected drug deal
“New Bedford police detectives have seized an illegal firearm after observing suspected narcotics activity. On November 23rd, at approximately 1 PM, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were conducting surveillance when they observed a hand-to-hand transaction in the area of Summer St. and Austin St. While attempting to investigate further, a male later identified as CAMERON BATISTA, 20, of 248 Chestnut St., attempted to flee from police.
Fall River Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Dragged Officer With ATV
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police said they’ve arrested a person charged with striking a veteran officer with an ATV and dragging him several hundred feet while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. The incident occurred on November 4 at about 7:33 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
Court reinstates driver's licenses of two Providence women as part of restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Chief Municipal Judge Frank Caprio delivered the good news Tuesday to two Providence women that their driver’s licenses will be restored, and all fees and fines will be waived. One of those women, Noelle Pierce, is a mother of two who was caught driving...
