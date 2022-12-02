ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Most Americans agree the federal minimum wage is too low: poll

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3VyV_0jVBzebN00

Story at a glance

  • A new YouGov poll found many Americans believe the federal minimum wage is higher than it actually is.
  • Respondents were also more likely to believe it had been raised within the past 13 years, though it has not been adjusted since 2009.
  • Full-time workers making the federal minimum wage can expect to bring home around $15,000 each year.

More than two-thirds of Americans think the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is too low, according to new poll results from YouGov.

Seventy percent of Americans feel the federal minimum wage level is “not sustainable to live on for any period of time,” and only two percent feel it’s enough for someone to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. More than half of those polled feel raising the minimum wage would help the economy.

A full-time worker making $7.25 per hour can expect to take home around $15,000 annually, just above the federal poverty benchmark of $13,590.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The country’s minimum wage was last raised 13 years ago—from $6.55—and some estimate it has lost more than a quarter of its purchasing power in that time. Although several states have raised their minimum wage since 2009, more than 15 still pay their workers $7.25 per hour.

Results of the YouGov poll are based on a sample of 1,000 U.S. citizens who completed an online survey in August 2022.

Those who hold minimum wage jobs or who have held them in the past are more likely to say it is unsustainable than those who have not. Just 13 percent of Americans thought the federal minimum wage was about right, and three percent thought it was too high.

It is permissible to pay some workers, like those below the age of 20 or seasonal workers, below the federal minimum wage. However, less than half of respondents said employers should be exempt from paying minimum wage to certain groups.

With the exception of prison inmates, most Americans felt employers should be required to pay at least a minimum wage to farm and agricultural workers, seasonal workers, workers with disabilities, creative professionals, taxi drivers, full-time students, non-profit workers, tipped workers, live-in domestic workers, and refugees.

The majority of respondents also thought the federal minimum wage was higher than it is, with half thinking it was over $9.88 per hour. Most also believed it had been raised more recently than 13 years ago.

Over half of those who oppose a federal minimum wage still felt the $7.25 sum is too low, while most respondents (64 percent) felt their own state’s minimum wage is too low.

Washington D.C. has the highest minimum wage in the country, at $16.10 per hour.

When asked what the federal minimum wage should be, Americans offered the median amount of $14.88 per hour. They also agreed the sum should be adjusted based on inflation and vary based on cost of living; however, opinions varied slightly between Democrats and Republicans.

Any raising of the federal minimum wage requires congressional action.

Comments / 11

Richard Cornell
4d ago

I'm minimum wage today makes you $43 a day who can live on $43 a day

Reply
9
Related
Fortune

Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%

Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The Hill

The Hill

798K+
Followers
90K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy