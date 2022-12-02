ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siena Basketball teams up with Toys for Tots

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This Saturday, Siena Women’s Basketball is teaming up with the Capital Region Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve to collect gifts for children in need. The Saints will be offering a special ticket incentive for fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy to their matchup against Canisius College.

Fans who donate toys will receive a voucher for a $2 savings on tickets to Siena’s New Year’s Day game. Volunteers from the Marine Corps Reserve will be collecting donations until halftime. The Siena Men’s Basketball Team is also hosting a Toys for Tots collection drive at their game on December 2 against Canisius College at the MVP Arena at 7 p.m.

