Even by the shortest route, driving to Ouray is one of the longer single-day Colorado road trips from Estes Park (west on I-70 to Grand Junction then south on US-50 and US-550) – it’s about seven hours one way, but seven hours well-spent. Snugged under spectacular cliffs in a box canyon on the northern flanks of the San Juan Mountains between Durango and Montrose, Ouray oozes small-town charm.

OURAY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO