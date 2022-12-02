ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Road Tripping: Don’t look down

Even by the shortest route, driving to Ouray is one of the longer single-day Colorado road trips from Estes Park (west on I-70 to Grand Junction then south on US-50 and US-550) – it’s about seven hours one way, but seven hours well-spent. Snugged under spectacular cliffs in a box canyon on the northern flanks of the San Juan Mountains between Durango and Montrose, Ouray oozes small-town charm.
OURAY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Health’s financial situation is improving

In a lengthy meeting that was held both in person at Town Hall and online, the Estes Park Health Board of Directors sounded a positive note on the financial and quality direction of the hospital. “We are going in the right direction,” commented Chief Executive Officer of EPH Vern Carda....
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Deion Sanders and CU Buffs partnership could be a lot of things. Based on Sunday’s introduction, it sure won’t be boring.

BOULDER — At 6-foot-3, Daniel Graham felt a little cramped and more than a little thrilled. “For a long time, we (Buffs) have not been on the same page,” the former CU, Broncos and Thomas Jefferson High School standout told The Post amid a standing-room-only crowd inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center for Deion Sanders’ introductory news conference Sunday as CU’s newest football coach.
BOULDER, CO

