When they last met: Washington and NY Giants

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Washington 22, NY Giants 7 – Week 18, Jan. 9, 2022

Antonio Gibson accumulated 146 yards in his 21 carries as Washington won their last game of the 2021 season, 22-7 over the Giants at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Gibson enjoyed an 18-yard touchdown in the final quarter putting away the game, and also a 27-yard run in the second quarter, his longest of the day. Jonathan Williams also had a 23-yard run in the third quarter.

Joey Slye was perfect on the day, making his only extra point attempt and all three of his field goal attempts from 23, 43 and 23 yards.

After a low-scoring first half which ended 6-0 on two Slye field goals, safety Bobby McCain picked off a Jake Fromm pass in the third quarter. McCain returned his interception 30 yards for a touchdown, pushing Washington’s lead to 12-0.

Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin connected on a 40-yard pass reception. But other than that, Heinicke only completed 8 of his other 18 attempts for only 120 yards.

McCain actually intercepted a second pass on the day, returning this one nine yards. While Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, William Bradley King and Shaka Toney all contributed .5 of a quarterback sack.

The game being the 2021 season finale for both teams, Washington finished 2021 with a 7-10 record, while the Giants loss sunk them to 4-13. Washington swept the Giants having also won at FedEx Field 30-29 in Week 2.

