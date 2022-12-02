ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eastvillagetimes.com

Tarke’s Takes on San Diego State’s victory over Troy

December has arrived. Christmas is fast approaching. For college students, final exams are upcoming, followed by an extended break from school. For student-athletes, it means the non-conference schedule is in its last month, with teams needing to gel quickly for conference play. Aside from three neutral site games in Maui,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

The Aztecs survive a late push from the Trojans to win 60-55

Upon returning to Viejas Arena from Maui, the Aztecs have defeated UC Irvine in a nail-biter victory 72-69 courtesy of a Micah Parrish three-pointer in the dying seconds of the game and a 37-point win over the Occidental College Tigers 95-57. After the win versus the Tigers, it made #22...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy