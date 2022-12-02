ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

NBC Bay Area

Pleasanton Police Discover More and More Abandoned Pets

Pleasanton is seeing a rise in the number of abandoned pets in several locations. Just last week, police found a box of guinea pigs next to a dumpster at an apartment complex -- something that's becoming all too common around town. “We’ve seen them in the parking lots of shopping...
PLEASANTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Encampment at Sunnyvale Park Cleared Out

Crews cleared out an encampment Tuesday at a Sunnyvale park after the city gave a seven-day warning. Advocates are now wondering what will happen to the unhoused people who were living at the encampment, especially as more cold and rainy weather is expected to hit the Bay Area. Neighbors, for...
SUNNYVALE, CA
thesmokesignal.org

San Jose Water Lantern Festival: A night among the lights

From October 24-25, One World’s fifth annual Water Lantern Festival was held at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose. The event, inspired by the traditional Chinese custom, featured food trucks, booths, and activities such as guided meditation to keep participants engaged while decorating lanterns. As the sun began to set, attendees trickled down to the shore and released their lanterns adorned with messages and illustrations celebrating the local community. “It’s a sense of unity to see everyone come together from different backgrounds,” Water Lantern Festival Volunteer Douglas Bangura said.
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Plaza has a parking problem

By Larry Barnett — The City of Sonoma is reviewing the most recent in a series of Plaza parking studies conducted over the past three decades. Like all past studies, this one notes that Plaza parking spaces are limited in number, and that employees of businesses around the Plaza account for roughly 50% of the parked cars.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

List: Bay Area 2023 New Year's Eve Event Guide

The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!. Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023. Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise. Pier 40 / San Francisco. Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m.
pioneerpublishers.com

Easy to moderate December hikes and activities at our East Bay Parks

SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY AREA, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — The annual rainy season clustering of ladybugs at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in Oakland is in progress. And you can view it during a guided walk from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, led by naturalist Michael Charnofsky.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Walnut Creek to Finalize Rules and Fees for Permanent Outdoor Dining

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June. The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
luxury-houses.net

Exceptionally Crafted Hilltop Home on 107 Acres Asks $15 Million in Livermore California

2020 Victorine Road Home in Livermore, California for Sale. 2020 Victorine Road, Livermore, California is a Italian-inspired custom villa designed by William Wood, stunning architectural details by Int. Designer Sandra Brown with 360-degree, 100-mile views. This Home in Livermore offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2020 Victorine Road, please contact Joujou Chawla (Phone: 510-406-4836) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oaklandside Culture Makers

Oaklandside Culture Makers brings new and inspiring stories to the community on Dec. 15th. Earlier this year, the quarterly event brought in space changers in music, art, film, food, education and social justice. The end of year event will continue sharing the work of talented people who call Oakland home. Along with rich discussions from these impactful speakers, it will also feature live performances.
OAKLAND, CA

