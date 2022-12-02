From October 24-25, One World’s fifth annual Water Lantern Festival was held at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose. The event, inspired by the traditional Chinese custom, featured food trucks, booths, and activities such as guided meditation to keep participants engaged while decorating lanterns. As the sun began to set, attendees trickled down to the shore and released their lanterns adorned with messages and illustrations celebrating the local community. “It’s a sense of unity to see everyone come together from different backgrounds,” Water Lantern Festival Volunteer Douglas Bangura said.

