Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Pleasanton Police Discover More and More Abandoned Pets
Pleasanton is seeing a rise in the number of abandoned pets in several locations. Just last week, police found a box of guinea pigs next to a dumpster at an apartment complex -- something that's becoming all too common around town. “We’ve seen them in the parking lots of shopping...
NBC Bay Area
Encampment at Sunnyvale Park Cleared Out
Crews cleared out an encampment Tuesday at a Sunnyvale park after the city gave a seven-day warning. Advocates are now wondering what will happen to the unhoused people who were living at the encampment, especially as more cold and rainy weather is expected to hit the Bay Area. Neighbors, for...
thesmokesignal.org
San Jose Water Lantern Festival: A night among the lights
From October 24-25, One World’s fifth annual Water Lantern Festival was held at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose. The event, inspired by the traditional Chinese custom, featured food trucks, booths, and activities such as guided meditation to keep participants engaged while decorating lanterns. As the sun began to set, attendees trickled down to the shore and released their lanterns adorned with messages and illustrations celebrating the local community. “It’s a sense of unity to see everyone come together from different backgrounds,” Water Lantern Festival Volunteer Douglas Bangura said.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Plaza has a parking problem
By Larry Barnett — The City of Sonoma is reviewing the most recent in a series of Plaza parking studies conducted over the past three decades. Like all past studies, this one notes that Plaza parking spaces are limited in number, and that employees of businesses around the Plaza account for roughly 50% of the parked cars.
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
NBC Bay Area
List: Bay Area 2023 New Year's Eve Event Guide
The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!. Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023. Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise. Pier 40 / San Francisco. Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Man Moving to Portland Makes Pit Stop in Oakland, Gets All His Belongings Stolen
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
pioneerpublishers.com
Easy to moderate December hikes and activities at our East Bay Parks
SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY AREA, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — The annual rainy season clustering of ladybugs at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in Oakland is in progress. And you can view it during a guided walk from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, led by naturalist Michael Charnofsky.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek to Finalize Rules and Fees for Permanent Outdoor Dining
The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June. The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptionally Crafted Hilltop Home on 107 Acres Asks $15 Million in Livermore California
2020 Victorine Road Home in Livermore, California for Sale. 2020 Victorine Road, Livermore, California is a Italian-inspired custom villa designed by William Wood, stunning architectural details by Int. Designer Sandra Brown with 360-degree, 100-mile views. This Home in Livermore offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2020 Victorine Road, please contact Joujou Chawla (Phone: 510-406-4836) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
NBC Bay Area
Oaklandside Culture Makers
Oaklandside Culture Makers brings new and inspiring stories to the community on Dec. 15th. Earlier this year, the quarterly event brought in space changers in music, art, film, food, education and social justice. The end of year event will continue sharing the work of talented people who call Oakland home. Along with rich discussions from these impactful speakers, it will also feature live performances.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) -- One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
This California ice rink the ‘best’ in the country, according to Yelp
Even though the majority of the Golden State won’t transform into a snowy winter wonderland ideal for outdoor skating, California is home to the “best” indoor ice-skating rink in the country, based on Yelp reviews.
Comments / 0