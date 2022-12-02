ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placentia, CA

Voice of OC

Will Santa Ana Shed Its 1989 Anti-Cruising Ordinance?

Santa Ana residents are pushing to cruise lowriders in town without fear of citation, and for officials to rethink the city’s largely unenforced but controversial ban. Yet most City Council members don’t seem to be on board with a full-on repeal. For some Chicano households, a classic car...
SANTA ANA, CA
Panoringan: Cheferbly Reinvents Specialty Dining

The notion of hiring a chef to cater a meal in the privacy of one’s home has become more common in recent years as individuals worry about the well-being of themselves and their loved ones while dining in a public setting since the pandemic. While we all cannot afford this kind of expense, those that can are limited to word-of-mouth chef recommendations and the kitchens consumers are familiar with. This is where Irvine-based Cheferbly enters the picture.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Before Election is Finalized, OC Officials to Pick New Transportation Leaders Thursday

Days before Orange County’s election results are certified, a committee of mayors is set to appoint local officials to the regional transportation leadership board. Nearly half of the decision-making seats are up for grabs at the powerful Orange County Transportation Authority that controls public bus service, freeway widenings and major street improvements.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fountain Valley Bans Short-Term Rentals

Approximately 200 short-term rentals operating in Fountain Valley will be forced to cease operation and deemed illegal before the start of the new year or face fines and further enforcement from the city. This decision comes after the Fountain Valley City Council unanimously gave final approval to an ordinance banning...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

