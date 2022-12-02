Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Will Santa Ana Shed Its 1989 Anti-Cruising Ordinance?
Santa Ana residents are pushing to cruise lowriders in town without fear of citation, and for officials to rethink the city’s largely unenforced but controversial ban. Yet most City Council members don’t seem to be on board with a full-on repeal. For some Chicano households, a classic car...
That’s a Wrap: Orange County’s Election Results Are Finalized. Who Won?
The final results are now in for who won last month’s election in Orange County, after nearly 1 million local residents cast ballots. The election – which saw 55% of voters turn out – saw a series of key wins for both Democrats and Republicans who will be deciding on billions of dollars in spending.
Will Orange County Change With Democrats’ New Majority on the Board of Supervisors?
Orange County residents are about to see something that hasn’t happened in nearly 50 years. Starting in January, Democrats will have a majority on the powerful county Board of Supervisors – which decides nearly $9 billion in annual spending on local regional services like law enforcement, public health, social services and myriad other priorities like libraries.
Irvine City Councilman Resigns for a Week To Skirt Term Limit Rules
Irvine Councilman Larry Agran resigned last night with just a week left on his term, giving him exactly one week off the dais in a move he says will let him run for another four years on the city council. Agran is one of the longest serving city council members...
OC Commuters Can Now See Huge U.S. Flag Off 91 Freeway Over Future Veterans Cemetery
Dozens of truckers along the 91 and 241 freeways led an impromptu honking applause on Wednesday morning as a massive American flag arose over Gypsum Canyon, hoisted over what could become Orange County’s first, state veterans cemetery. “This is iconic,” said Nick Berardino, president of the Veterans Alliance of...
OC Supervisors Consider Declaring Systemic Racism and Inequity a Public Health Crisis
Orange County’s Republican-led Board of Supervisors is considering declaring a public health crisis over systemic racism and inequality. The proposed resolution, up for approval Tuesday, says “systemic racism” and inequities are key drivers of discrimination and harm to people’s physical and emotional health. “Racism, with its...
Irvine Voters Just Elected a Democrat Supermajority, But Will They Work Together?
Irvine voters just reelected their mayor and gave two Democrats full four year terms on the council, giving the city’s governing dais its first Democratic supermajority in over a decade. But while these new council members were all endorsed by the same party, there’s questions over how much that’ll...
Panoringan: Cheferbly Reinvents Specialty Dining
The notion of hiring a chef to cater a meal in the privacy of one’s home has become more common in recent years as individuals worry about the well-being of themselves and their loved ones while dining in a public setting since the pandemic. While we all cannot afford this kind of expense, those that can are limited to word-of-mouth chef recommendations and the kitchens consumers are familiar with. This is where Irvine-based Cheferbly enters the picture.
Latino Small Business Owners Push for a New Downtown Santa Ana
As economic rough patches renew fears over downtown Santa Ana’s fading Latino footprint, its merchants are mobilizing at a scale not seen in years to rethink the area’s needs on its commercial and cultural ends. And their presence at a Nov. 15 City Council meeting prompted an initial...
Why Are Workers Striking Much More Often in Orange County?
As local workers get hammered by an explosion in costs for housing and healthcare, they’re turning more and more to the nuclear option of negotiating tactics. Up until recently, labor strikes were fairly uncommon in Orange County. But that’s been changing. This month, three different labor strikes have...
Before Election is Finalized, OC Officials to Pick New Transportation Leaders Thursday
Days before Orange County’s election results are certified, a committee of mayors is set to appoint local officials to the regional transportation leadership board. Nearly half of the decision-making seats are up for grabs at the powerful Orange County Transportation Authority that controls public bus service, freeway widenings and major street improvements.
Will Costa Mesa Voters Make it Easier to Build Housing in the City?
Costa Mesa might be in for a new era of housing construction after a ‘Yes’ vote has narrowly pulled ahead on a fiercely-debated ballot measure that would, if approved, roll back development restrictions and pave the way for new homes and neighbors in town. The results on the...
Community Invited to Grand Opening for Park Honoring Landmark Mendez v. Westminster Case
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Community Invited to Grand Opening for Park Honoring Landmark. Mendez v. Westminster Case. The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of...
Fountain Valley Bans Short-Term Rentals
Approximately 200 short-term rentals operating in Fountain Valley will be forced to cease operation and deemed illegal before the start of the new year or face fines and further enforcement from the city. This decision comes after the Fountain Valley City Council unanimously gave final approval to an ordinance banning...
Laguna Niguel City Council to Consider Development on Former Landslide Site
Laguna Niguel city leaders could make the final decision on a controversial condo project at a special meeting the first week of December, potentially greenlighting a developer to build on the same site where a landslide knocked down homes over 20 years ago. The developer says it’s safe to build...
Orange County Children’s Hospital Beds Keep Filling Up, County Extends Emergency
Orange County supervisors extended a state of emergency Tuesday because of the sharp rise in respiratory illness that’s filling up local pediatric hospitals with sick children. Children’s Hospital of Orange County staff said they’re now full – at times sending patients elsewhere. It’s prompting other hospitals to convert their...
The Voice of OC Swag Shop is Back in Time for Giving Tuesday!
The Voice of OC Swag Shop is back for a limited engagement!. Starting this Giving Tuesday – November 29 – you can stock up on Voice of OC Merchandise until December 22. There’s no inventory carrying costs for Voice of OC on these items and they ship direct from the vendor.
These Dogs Are Getting Left Behind in Orange County Shelters
Some dogs in Orange County animal shelters and rescues have a more difficult time getting adopted than others. In Orange County, large dogs, mature dogs or dogs with perceived behavior problems — whether or not these perceptions are true — are most often left behind. Mike Cribbin, manager...
Disabled Students at Cal State Fullerton Petition for a Place on Campus
Cal State Fullerton’s disability advocacy student club is taking on university administrators, challenging their decision to close a popular computer lab located on the first floor of the Polka Library, once called their “safe space.”. While the university provides meeting spaces for other clubs, it doesn’t for students...
Orange County’s Most Opaque Election: Superior Court Judges
Judges are among the most powerful local elected officials in Orange County, overseeing justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to child custody to murder cases. Yet they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This year,...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0