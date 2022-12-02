Read full article on original website
NBA
Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs got two wins at home this week and hit the road for a quick one game, traveling to face the New York Knicks at The Garden this evening. The Knicks have dropped five of their last seven. Cleveland beat the Knicks at RMFH, 121-108, back on October 30.
NBA
Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing much better basketball of late, winners of three in a row and eight of their last ten. Cleveland has a 10-1 record at home and have rattled off six straight wins at the FieldHouse. Something has to give tonight. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHTNT. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers
The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves
The longest Indiana Pacers road trip since 1986 will come to a close on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Indiana (13-11) enters game seven of its away span coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season. Despite missing star point guard Tyrese Haliburton...
NBA
Are Lakers trending up? Examining 15 teams that are near .500
The records might be nearly identical but the reality is actually quite different and complicated. This is to say: Not all .500 teams are the same. Right now in the NBA, the number of teams at or near the break-even mark are clogging the middle of both conferences, and on any given night, any one of them can rise from eighth place to fourth — or vice versa. It’s that tightly packed, it’s that tenuous and it changes that often.
NBA
Recap: Dominant 4th Earns Thunder 'W'
All night long in Atlanta, the Thunder had a response. First it was a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to keep a Hawks run in check. Then, after OKC started 0-for-8 shooting in the third quarter, it used a 25-15 run to close the quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to four heading into the final frame.
NBA
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
Magic Fight Until the End, But Fall Short to Bucks
Franz Wagner posted 25 points, Paolo Banchero filled up the box score with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markelle Fultz scored a season-best 20 points, but despite a valiant effort, the Orlando Magic came up short to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday’s 109-102 loss at Amway Center.
NBA
NBA unveils redesigned trophies for end-of-season awards
Whether they were the tiny plastic figurines everyone got just for participating, or the gaudy, “how-will-we-get-that-big-thing-home?” ones reserved for individual and team excellence, trophies have always been used to gauge athletic success. Today, the NBA unveiled its newest designs for its end-of-season trophies. The trophies are designed in...
NBA
Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, it was announced today. Davis averaged 37.8 points (.652 FG%, .625 3FG%, .857 FT%), 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-1 with victories over Portland, Milwaukee and Washington.
NBA
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
NBA
Jose Alvarado 38-point eruption the latest chapter in rise of Pelicans fan favorite
Asked to describe how far he’s traveled in just the past 18 months – going from undrafted to undisputed champion of the New Orleans fan base – Jose Alvarado replied Sunday, “It’s amazing. It’s a story you can’t (make up). I’d be lying if I said when I was a kid, this is what I thought it was going to be. It’s something I really couldn’t explain.”
NBA
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Raptors in Loss North of the Border
The previous three games, the Orlando Magic had no answer for Kevin Durant, Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell. On Saturday, it was Toronto’s versatile duo of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam who had their way against the undermanned Magic, as the two combined for 58 points in Orlando’s 121-108 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
Second-Half Ball Control Aids C's Comeback in Toronto
Playing shorthanded in a hostile road environment on the second night of a back-to-back meant the Boston Celtics needed a near-flawless effort to come out of Toronto with a win Monday night. With a mostly mistake-free second half, the C’s were able to do just that, overcoming a double-digit first-half...
