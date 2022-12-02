Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year
While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
How selling neighborhood 'trash' on Facebook Marketplace for 5 hours a week landed a 27-year-old an extra $37,000 this year
Sarah Scott only works on her Facebook Marketplace side hustle for five hours a week. The extra cash bumps her total income to six figures.
I've worked at Kohl's for 9 Black Fridays. I get my fair share of pushy customers, but my favorites are the people who make a day of it.
MaryKate Murphy said the best shoppers come with lists, know what they want, and have successful past experiences doing Black Friday shopping.
Black woman claims that Starbucks barista wrote 'Monkey' on her drink, prompting the employee's suspension: 'My heart just drops'
Starbucks said the word was "mistakenly" written on her order, but Monique Pugh says she was the only Black person in the store at the time.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Non-Publicized Walmart Shopping “Secrets,” Including Ongoing Hidden Price Markdowns
The stalwart superchain maintains several under-the-radar benefits for new and regular shoppers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, Twitter.com, and Walmart.com.
Starbucks Employee Suspended For Writing “Monkey” On Black Woman’s Cup
An employee at a Starbucks in Annapolis, Maryland has been suspended after they allegedly printed the word "Monkey" on a Black woman's order.
Starbucks fans furious over new tipping system: ‘It’s way too forced’
Starbucks die-hards are foaming at the mouth — and it’s not because they’re drinking frothy cappuccinos. Earlier this fall, the coffee giant introduced an option to add gratuity when paying by card. Card readers now bear digital buttons to tip $1, $2, $5, a custom amount or nothing. Customers are roasting at the pressure to give a gratuity. “I’m a cheap ass and I didn’t tip,” Laura Gonzalez, a 42-year-old paralegal visiting from San Antonio, Texas, told The Post. She grabbed a coffee at a Times Square Starbucks on Thursday and declined to tip on the keypad. “It was...
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-6-2022]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week. K.Stewart Beauty and Wellness Business Description: “It’s Not Beauty…it’s LIFE.” Business Website: kstewartbeautyandwellness.com Mink Envy Lashes Business Description: “Bring your eyes alive with Mink Envy Lashes!” Business Website: https://www.minkenvylashes.com/ Vibes Hookah Lounge Business Description: “Come and […]
Comments / 0