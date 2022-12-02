ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Gets Release Date From Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Discovery will be releasing “Mickey 17,” an original sci-fi melodrama from Bong Joon Ho, on March 29, 2024. The next feature from the filmmaker of “Parasite,” which became the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020, stars Robert Pattinson (“Twilight,” “Tenet”), Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”), Naomi Ackie (“The Score,” “I Want to Dance With Somebody”), Toni Collette (“The Sixth Sense,” “In Her Shoes,” “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”) and Mark Ruffalo (“You Can Count On Me,” “13 Going On 30,” “Zodiac,” “The Avengers”). It is produced by Dooho Choi, Boon Joon Ho, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner.
TheWrap

‘Wednesday’ Enters Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List in Third Place, Replacing ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

“Wednesday,” the macabre Jenna Ortega-starring series that reimagines the beloved Addams character, has entered Netflix’s Most Popular List of English-language TV series at No. 3 after just two weeks of viewership. Since its premiere on Nov. 23, the murder mystery dramedy has amassed 752.2 million hours, replacing the spot previously held by “Bridgerton” Season 2. The show is behind only “Stranger Things 4,” at 1.4 billion hours viewed, and “Dahmer,” at 856.2 million hours viewed.
TheWrap

Voguing Competition Show ‘Legendary’ Canceled by HBO Max After 3 Seasons

The New York ballroom-style competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. On the one-hour reality competition series, vogue dancers represented their houses and battled it out on the stage, going against one another in nine balls that were judged on the basis of fashion, style and uniqueness. At the end, the winning house would leave with $100,000.
TheWrap

TheWrap Wins 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

TheWrap earned four top prizes at the L.A. Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, held Sunday night at the Sheraton Universal Hotel. Film reporter Drew Taylor and editor in chief Sharon Waxman shared the trophy in the Online Hard News – Film category for “Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)” — which judges called “a compelling article about how employees at one entertainment company responded with a backlash on one of the divisive cultural issues.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy