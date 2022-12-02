Read full article on original website
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Gets Release Date From Warner Bros
Warner Bros. Discovery will be releasing “Mickey 17,” an original sci-fi melodrama from Bong Joon Ho, on March 29, 2024. The next feature from the filmmaker of “Parasite,” which became the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020, stars Robert Pattinson (“Twilight,” “Tenet”), Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”), Naomi Ackie (“The Score,” “I Want to Dance With Somebody”), Toni Collette (“The Sixth Sense,” “In Her Shoes,” “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”) and Mark Ruffalo (“You Can Count On Me,” “13 Going On 30,” “Zodiac,” “The Avengers”). It is produced by Dooho Choi, Boon Joon Ho, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner.
‘Dahmer’ Becomes Third Netflix Series to Surpass 1 Billion Viewing Hours
The Ryan Murphy true crime series falls behind "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things 4"
‘Wednesday’ Enters Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List in Third Place, Replacing ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2
“Wednesday,” the macabre Jenna Ortega-starring series that reimagines the beloved Addams character, has entered Netflix’s Most Popular List of English-language TV series at No. 3 after just two weeks of viewership. Since its premiere on Nov. 23, the murder mystery dramedy has amassed 752.2 million hours, replacing the spot previously held by “Bridgerton” Season 2. The show is behind only “Stranger Things 4,” at 1.4 billion hours viewed, and “Dahmer,” at 856.2 million hours viewed.
Where to Watch ‘Love Actually’ This Holiday Season
Kick back, relax and watch Hugh Grant shuffle down the stairs to "Jump (For My Love)"
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
Voguing Competition Show ‘Legendary’ Canceled by HBO Max After 3 Seasons
The New York ballroom-style competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. On the one-hour reality competition series, vogue dancers represented their houses and battled it out on the stage, going against one another in nine balls that were judged on the basis of fashion, style and uniqueness. At the end, the winning house would leave with $100,000.
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Gets Premiere Date on Prime Video
The series adaptation from Taylor Jenkins Reids novel will star Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and more
Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts
Just because interest was waning in the original AMC series doesn't mean the rest of the "TWD" universe won't find an audience
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled by AMC+ After Renewing It 4 Months Ago
Sci-fi series was set to span six episodes and return to AMC+ in 2023.
‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Drew From Arthur Miller and Shakespeare for Season 2
"Monet can do the worst things, but her mother's approval is the thing that's going to hurt her the most," Joshua Safran told TheWrap
How ‘Fire of Love’ Doc Captured the Larger-Than-Life Spirit of Famed Volcanologists
TheWrap magazine: "The more we learned, and the more imagery we saw, we were just blown away forgive the pun," says director Sara Dosa
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Receives IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award (Exclusive)
Plus, the database unveiled its top 10 stars of the year, led by Ana de Armas
‘Servant’ Season 4 Trailer: The Turner Family’s End Nears in the M. Night Shyamalan Thriller’s Final Chapter (Video)
Apple TV+ has unveiled a new trailer for the fourth and final season of its psychological thriller “Servant.” The 10-episode season’s first episode will premiere Jan. 13, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 17. “Servant” follows Sean and Dorothy Turner, a Philadelphia couple in...
See H.E.R. as Belle in First Look at ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap has the exclusive on the costumes, sketched by Marina Toybina and worn by stars H.E.R. and Martin Short
‘Firefly Lane’ Creator and Stars Break Down That Cliffhanger Season 2 Part 1 Ending
I wanted to break a few hearts there at the end, Maggie Friedman told TheWrap
‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Editor Paul Hirsch Reveals the Secret History of Those Newly Released Deleted Scenes
The Oscar-winning "Star Wars" editor also tells TheWrap about his falling out with John Hughes during post-production
TheWrap Wins 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
TheWrap earned four top prizes at the L.A. Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, held Sunday night at the Sheraton Universal Hotel. Film reporter Drew Taylor and editor in chief Sharon Waxman shared the trophy in the Online Hard News – Film category for “Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)” — which judges called “a compelling article about how employees at one entertainment company responded with a backlash on one of the divisive cultural issues.”
‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations
FX, HBO and Netflix tie with 15 nominations each
