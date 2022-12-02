ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Road Tripping: Don’t look down

Even by the shortest route, driving to Ouray is one of the longer single-day Colorado road trips from Estes Park (west on I-70 to Grand Junction then south on US-50 and US-550) – it’s about seven hours one way, but seven hours well-spent. Snugged under spectacular cliffs in a box canyon on the northern flanks of the San Juan Mountains between Durango and Montrose, Ouray oozes small-town charm.
OURAY, CO
Deion Sanders and CU Buffs partnership could be a lot of things. Based on Sunday’s introduction, it sure won’t be boring.

BOULDER — At 6-foot-3, Daniel Graham felt a little cramped and more than a little thrilled. “For a long time, we (Buffs) have not been on the same page,” the former CU, Broncos and Thomas Jefferson High School standout told The Post amid a standing-room-only crowd inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center for Deion Sanders’ introductory news conference Sunday as CU’s newest football coach.
BOULDER, CO

