iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum provides personal top 4 teams ahead of Selection Sunday
Paul Finebaum did not pull any punches Sunday morning. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Finebaum provided a clear top 4 teams coming out of Championship Weekend. According to Finebaum, the top 3 teams entering Championship Weekend should remain the same. That includes Georgia and Michigan at No. 1 and No. 2 after both teams won convincingly to improve to 13-0. As for TCU, Finebaum still has the Horned Frogs at No. 3 after a 12-0 regular season and loss in the Big 12 Championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day provides positive injury outlook for Ohio State's roster entering CFP
Ryan Day and Ohio State have new life, landing in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed on Sunday. Now, the Buckeyes will rest, regroup and prepare for a matchup against No. 1 Georgia. One of the topics at the forefront of everyone’s mind once Ohio State received...
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard reveals final decision on Wisconsin moving forward
Jim Leonhard has made it official. The longtime defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers will not be returning to Madison as a piece of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. Leonhard made the move official Tuesday evening on social media:. “It has meant the world to me to be able to...
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum snubbed? Fans, media outraged that star Michigan RB was not named Heisman finalist
Blake Corum was not named one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy, revealed Monday evening. Corum had an exceptional 2022 season for Michigan, ending with 1,463 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Corum also added 80 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD. Mohamed Ibrahim is the only B1G RB to surpass Corum in TDs.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reveals Jim Leonhard's mindset regarding Wisconsin's DC position
Luke Fickell may not have his DC position wrapped up after all. Fickell said that Jim Leonhard has not made a decision on returning to Madison as the defensive coordinator yet, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It was reported Saturday that Leonhard was planning on returning to Madison in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders tabs intriguing Division I head coach to be OC at Colorado, per report
Deion Sanders was hired at the University of Colorado because he can recruit, he can make the program attractive and, even if it’s just at the FCS level, has a history of winning. Sanders is already making impressive moves. He’s honed in on Kent State head coach Sean Lewis...
saturdaytradition.com
CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU
Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
saturdaytradition.com
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals pick for CFP National Champion
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about his pick for the College Football Playoff National Champion. The Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. Finebaum thinks that Georgia will be the last team standing when it’s all...
saturdaytradition.com
Former B1G assistant at Nebraska and Ohio State a top candidate for Coastal Carolina job, per report
One assistant with key ties to the B1G is reportedly the top target to replace Jamey Chadwell as the next head coach at Coastal Carolina. The coaching carousel has reshuffled a number of jobs with Hugh Freeze departing Liberty for Auburn. Chadwell has since accepted the vacancy at Liberty, opening up the spot at Coastal Carolina.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN to broadcast College Football Award show for 2022 season Thursday
Many of the top awards for the 2022 college football season are set to be handed out on Thursday. ESPN will broadcast the 32nd annual edition of the College Football Awards show (7 p.m. ET). ESPN recently revealed the finalists for many of the awards featured on the show. Nine...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State freshman DE enters transfer portal, adds to growing list of D-line departures
Michigan State is starting to have a problem on its hand. Mel Tucker’s squad is losing defensive linemen left and right. Michael Fletcher, Jalen Hunt and Deshaun Mallorye entered the portal earlier in the week and now a total of 4 have entered in the past couple of days. Another drip in the bucket came late Monday afternoon, when freshman DE Chase Carter announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy insists Michigan's ultimate goal 'isn't accomplished yet'
JJ McCarthy’s answer was an easy one. Michigan may have won the B1G title with a lopsided win over Purdue, but their ultimate goal is far from over. The Wolverines still have 2 games to go before a potential shot at the National Championship. Tcu and either Georgia or Ohio State stand in their way.
