Georgia State

iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum provides personal top 4 teams ahead of Selection Sunday

Paul Finebaum did not pull any punches Sunday morning. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Finebaum provided a clear top 4 teams coming out of Championship Weekend. According to Finebaum, the top 3 teams entering Championship Weekend should remain the same. That includes Georgia and Michigan at No. 1 and No. 2 after both teams won convincingly to improve to 13-0. As for TCU, Finebaum still has the Horned Frogs at No. 3 after a 12-0 regular season and loss in the Big 12 Championship.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard reveals final decision on Wisconsin moving forward

Jim Leonhard has made it official. The longtime defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers will not be returning to Madison as a piece of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. Leonhard made the move official Tuesday evening on social media:. “It has meant the world to me to be able to...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum reveals pick for CFP National Champion

Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about his pick for the College Football Playoff National Champion. The Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. Finebaum thinks that Georgia will be the last team standing when it’s all...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN to broadcast College Football Award show for 2022 season Thursday

Many of the top awards for the 2022 college football season are set to be handed out on Thursday. ESPN will broadcast the 32nd annual edition of the College Football Awards show (7 p.m. ET). ESPN recently revealed the finalists for many of the awards featured on the show. Nine...
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State freshman DE enters transfer portal, adds to growing list of D-line departures

Michigan State is starting to have a problem on its hand. Mel Tucker’s squad is losing defensive linemen left and right. Michael Fletcher, Jalen Hunt and Deshaun Mallorye entered the portal earlier in the week and now a total of 4 have entered in the past couple of days. Another drip in the bucket came late Monday afternoon, when freshman DE Chase Carter announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy insists Michigan's ultimate goal 'isn't accomplished yet'

JJ McCarthy’s answer was an easy one. Michigan may have won the B1G title with a lopsided win over Purdue, but their ultimate goal is far from over. The Wolverines still have 2 games to go before a potential shot at the National Championship. Tcu and either Georgia or Ohio State stand in their way.
ANN ARBOR, MI

