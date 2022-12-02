Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Senators push last-minute bipartisan deal to boost border security, legalize 'Dreamers'
Senators are seeking to pass a bipartisan immigration bill to tighten border security in return for a pathway to citizenship for 2 million people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have reached an initial deal on concessions that...
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden confronted about laptop drama at White House event
Hunter Biden was questioned about House Republicans' plans to investigate him and Elon Musk releasing files on Twitter's handling of stories about his laptop before the 2020 election while at the White House on Sunday. At a festive black-tie White House event to celebrate Kennedy Center honorees Sunday evening, the...
Washington Examiner
Trump's no-good November: The dramatic stumbles since 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump's calculated move to declare a 2024 presidential bid this November may have been designed to seize back the initiative. But instead, it has been overshadowed by his various legal battles and an ill-fated dinner date that has blown up in his face. Trump was the first...
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s skewed green agenda threatens American security
Amid high inflation and the economic suffering of Americans here at home, President Joe Biden and some of his top Cabinet officials recently gathered in Egypt at COP27. It was a ritzy global gathering centered on fighting climate change. In Biden's opening remarks to the summit, the president touted his...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pence bursts into laughter when asked about joining Trump's 2024 ticket
Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time. Pence appeared Sunday for an interview with Shannon Bream of Fox News Sunday when she asked him about a Trump-Pence ticket, to which he responded by bursting into laughter. The former vice president has released a book on his term with Trump in which he expresses his disapproval of how the president handled the 2020 election. During his media tours promoting the book, Pence has refused to commit to endorsing Trump for president in 2024.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: MSNBC crew implodes after DeSantis makes 'Person of the Year' short list
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) drew the ire of MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and the Morning Joe crew Monday after he was named to Time's "Person of the Year" short list. DeSantis's place on the short list does not make sense, Brzezinski said to Time Executive Editor Ben Goldberger. “Ron DeSantis...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook
The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
Washington Examiner
'Shamelessness': Hakeem Jeffries pushes back on election denier label
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), recently appointed leader of House Democrats, said it is unfortunate Republicans are focusing on comments he made relating to the 2016 election as they enter the majority in the House. Republicans began pointing to Jeffries's comments denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump's 2016 win...
Washington Examiner
Congressional Armed Services Committees release text of defense funding bill
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees released the text of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual legislation that funds the Department of Defense, on Tuesday night. The agreed-upon text includes a $45 billion bonus on top of the $813 billion request by the Biden administration, with those extra...
Washington Examiner
Trump got conned by an incel and a Holocaust denier: Straight Up with Tiana Lowe
Since dining with Holocaust deniers Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, former President Donald Trump’s odds of a second term of the presidency, according to the betting markets, have tumbled to below those of President Joe Biden. Reigning supreme remains Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor seen as the Republican Party’s best hope to flatten Trump in a primary.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker 'one of the worst' candidates in history: GOP Georgia lieutenant governor
The lieutenant governor of Georgia believes Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is one of the worst candidates the GOP has ever chosen. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said in an interview with CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that he does not think Walker is the right challenger for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The two are facing off in a runoff election on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy takes a smart stand on ending the military vaccine mandate
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is going to have to make a lot of tough calls over the next two years if his conference elects him speaker next month. His decision to block the National Defense Authorization Act unless it includes an end to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is a good demonstration that he can make the right calls.
Washington Examiner
Cheating spouses, black Santa, KKK: Supreme Court justices dive into wild hypothetical arguments in free speech case
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in a case about whether a custom webpage designer who disagrees with LGBT marriage can refuse to create a website for a same-sex couple if the service itself constitutes a form of compelled speech, diving into a range of wild and surprising hypothetical arguments by the justices.
Midterms deliver one last Trump loss: 3 takeaways from Georgia's Senate runoff
“Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all,” said one GOP operative.
Washington Examiner
The West must wake up to China's threat
China is now, without question, the single biggest threat to our security and the freedoms many of us have taken for granted. The evidence for this rests in China's appalling behavior over a number of years. Beijing poses a clear and present threat to Britain and our allies. During the...
Washington Examiner
Court dismisses lawsuit against Saudi leader after Biden backs immunity claim
A U.S. federal court dismissed a civil lawsuit against Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after the Biden administration moved to shield the crown prince from prosecution. The case stirred controversy after the administration stated that as the sitting head of...
Comments / 1