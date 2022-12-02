Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time. Pence appeared Sunday for an interview with Shannon Bream of Fox News Sunday when she asked him about a Trump-Pence ticket, to which he responded by bursting into laughter. The former vice president has released a book on his term with Trump in which he expresses his disapproval of how the president handled the 2020 election. During his media tours promoting the book, Pence has refused to commit to endorsing Trump for president in 2024.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO