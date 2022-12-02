ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he left a scarf behind at a home he broke into. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Monday around 5:50 p.m. for a burglary in progress, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
STONEWOOD, WV
WDTV

RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week. Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO. On the scene,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus. As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports. Anyone with information...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Woman charged for shooting man through window

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window. Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
MASONTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

Local police officers honored with Traffic Safety Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement agencies from across our area were recognized in Bridgeport Tuesday for their work keeping people safe on the roads. AAA held an awards ceremony at the Bridgeport Conference Center to honor local police departments for their efforts to keep people safe on the roads.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous crews responded to a fully-involved house fire Monday morning in Philippi. According to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire on Locust Ave. shortly after 4 a.m. The Philippi Police Department arrived on scene before fire crews and rescued two people...
PHILIPPI, WV
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
WDTV

Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria open for more than 30 years has announced its closure. Vito’s Pizza announced Tuesday that it is “closed for retirement.” It is located in Clarksburg at 104 Park Blvd. A Facebook post by the pizzeria thanks everyone for many years...
CLARKSBURG, WV

