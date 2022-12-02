Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.
WDTV
Homicide suspect arrested in Morgantown, accused of murder in Philadelphia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response team worked with members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force to apprehend a homicide suspect Tuesday afternoon. According to the MPD, Ronald Johnson, of Philadelphia, was arrested on the 300 block of High Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WDTV
Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he left a scarf behind at a home he broke into. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Monday around 5:50 p.m. for a burglary in progress, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week. Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO. On the scene,...
WDTV
WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus. As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports. Anyone with information...
Clarksburg man admits to distributing fentanyl
A Clarksburg man Monday pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Harrison County.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Woman charged for shooting man through window
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window. Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
West Virginia deputies searching for driver that allegedly left scene of accident
h County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a car after its driver allegedly left the scene of an accident on Thursday, Dec. 1.
WDTV
Local police officers honored with Traffic Safety Awards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement agencies from across our area were recognized in Bridgeport Tuesday for their work keeping people safe on the roads. AAA held an awards ceremony at the Bridgeport Conference Center to honor local police departments for their efforts to keep people safe on the roads.
2 women seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Westmoreland County
Two women were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning in Murrysville. The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on Route 22 in the area of Harrison City Road. One of the women was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage. She and another...
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous crews responded to a fully-involved house fire Monday morning in Philippi. According to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire on Locust Ave. shortly after 4 a.m. The Philippi Police Department arrived on scene before fire crews and rescued two people...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
lootpress.com
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
WDTV
Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria open for more than 30 years has announced its closure. Vito’s Pizza announced Tuesday that it is “closed for retirement.” It is located in Clarksburg at 104 Park Blvd. A Facebook post by the pizzeria thanks everyone for many years...
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
Comments / 0