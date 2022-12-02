Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
atozsports.com
The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field
The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Snubbed for National Coach of the Year Finalists
The eight finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award were announced on Tuesday. To the surprise of many, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was not on the list of finalists, despite being named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday. The eight finalists are...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
rockytopinsider.com
A Non-Stop Start to December for Tennessee Athletics | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back! After a week of missing the show (sorry, sickness!), RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back to break down all of the big events that have transpired throughout December. The guys get into plenty of football conversation as they...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Extends Offer to Mississippi State Receiver RaRa Thomas
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas entered the transfer portal on Monday and already has several marquee offers – including Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday night, Thomas tweeted that he had officially been offered a scholarship from Tennessee. Thomas, a sophomore from Eufaula,...
UT fans react to college rankings and Orange Bowl selection
University of Tennessee fans had a lot to say about the Vols' football season from all the highs to some brutal upsets leading them to an Orange Bowl selection.
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Six For Top 30 Recruit
Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Cam Scott released his top six including Tennessee Saturday afternoon. Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas join Tennessee in Scott’s top six. Scott ranks as the No. 26 player and the No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the...
Clemson's Orange Bowl opponent revealed
The Orange Bowl matchup is officially set. Clemson clinched its first trip to South Beach since 2015 with its ACC title game rout of North Carolina late Saturday night. On Sunday, the Tigers' opponent was (...)
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Lands in the Final College Football Playoff Rankings
The final College Football Playoff Top 6 has officially been released as of early Sunday afternoon. While the full Top 25 rankings won’t come out until late Sunday afternoon, the first six were revealed just after noon eastern time. The Tennessee Volunteers land at No. 6 in the final...
rockytopinsider.com
Vescovi Out, James Available For Tennessee Basketball Against Alcorn State
Tennessee is expected to get one starter back in the lineup against Alcorn State but one will be unavailable. Senior forward Josiah-Jordan James is expected to return to the lineup barring any pregame setbacks after missing the last four games with a knee injury that plagued him in the preseason and early this year. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is out with a strained left shoulder, RTI learned Sunday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WATE
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
