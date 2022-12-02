ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field

The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

A Non-Stop Start to December for Tennessee Athletics | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back! After a week of missing the show (sorry, sickness!), RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back to break down all of the big events that have transpired throughout December. The guys get into plenty of football conversation as they...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Extends Offer to Mississippi State Receiver RaRa Thomas

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas entered the transfer portal on Monday and already has several marquee offers – including Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday night, Thomas tweeted that he had officially been offered a scholarship from Tennessee. Thomas, a sophomore from Eufaula,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Six For Top 30 Recruit

Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Cam Scott released his top six including Tennessee Saturday afternoon. Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas join Tennessee in Scott’s top six. Scott ranks as the No. 26 player and the No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Lands in the Final College Football Playoff Rankings

The final College Football Playoff Top 6 has officially been released as of early Sunday afternoon. While the full Top 25 rankings won’t come out until late Sunday afternoon, the first six were revealed just after noon eastern time. The Tennessee Volunteers land at No. 6 in the final...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Vescovi Out, James Available For Tennessee Basketball Against Alcorn State

Tennessee is expected to get one starter back in the lineup against Alcorn State but one will be unavailable. Senior forward Josiah-Jordan James is expected to return to the lineup barring any pregame setbacks after missing the last four games with a knee injury that plagued him in the preseason and early this year. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is out with a strained left shoulder, RTI learned Sunday afternoon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy