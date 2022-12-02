Read full article on original website
NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago
Years ago friends rescued a fawn after the mother was struck by a car on the highway. They raised it with their other pets and the deer thought it was a dog. It even chased cars down their several miles long country lane. Very comical to witness.
Reply
4
Joe Weir
4d ago
well that is so precious that is very very reason why I do not like people shooting deer and hunting deer shooting deer I don't like that I like that at all I think that's ridiculously insane shooting a deer but there are people who are stupid out there in the world today but that is with a cat that you're thinking on that cat loving on that cat so precious why can't humans be strictly loving
Reply(1)
2
Related
KFVS12
Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain
Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, recommends reading 'Demon Copperhead, 'In the Wild Light' and 'Navigating Early for December. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30...
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
KFVS12
Crews battle rekindle at Cape Girardeau home
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The Breakfast Show Too Book Club: December reading recommendations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau...
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
KFVS12
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call about a man breaking into a Cape Girardeau home leads to an arrest. Officers were called at 3:27 a.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove Drive to a report of a weapon violation.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/6
The inaugural Contour Airlines flight from Paducah, Ky. is set to land in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Robert Palleja shares some of the sauces his store Sauce Werks sells in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MoDOT...
KFVS12
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
wjpf.com
No injuries after fiery I-57 crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
KFVS12
Inaugural Contour Airlines flight takes off from Paducah to Charlotte
WEST PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport celebrated Contour Airlines’ inaugural flight Tuesday morning, December 6. The first flight landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina in less than two hours. “Cape Girardeau is going to Nashville. Paducah is going east to Charlotte,” said Contour Airlines...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
kbsi23.com
17th Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair features nonprofits looking to sell, bring awareness
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Christmas is on the way and many are looking for gifts for their loved ones, and the 17th Annual Southern Illinois Gift Fair was filled with gifts to give. Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship member Kathy O’Laughlin says this event help brings awareness. “A whole range...
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
KFVS12
First Alert: Cold Sunday morning and day ahead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most parts of the Heartland woke up to another cold morning with temps below freezing. Meghan Smith says as we head into the afternoon we will see quiet and calm conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40′s but dropping back down into 30′s by this evening.
Comments / 9