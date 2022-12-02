Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Dow Tumbles 400 Points, Nasdaq Loses 2% as Recession Fears Grow
Stocks tumbled Tuesday, building on the previous session's losses as fears of even higher rates fueled fears of a recession on Wall Street. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6%, falling for a fourth straight day, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2%. The Dow dropped 400 points, or about 1.2%. Growth-oriented technology...
Despite Economic Uncertainty, It's a ‘Great Moment' for Dollar-Cost Averaging, Says Betterment CEO
Investors are bracing for 2023 amid stock market volatility, rising interest rates and heightened risk. But despite economic uncertainty, financial experts at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit urge investors to stay in the market. “Over a five- and 10-year horizon, this is a great moment for that dollar-cost averaging opportunity,” said...
Jim Cramer Says He Expects ‘Many Layoffs' at Companies After Christmas
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. A growing number of companies across industries have curtailed their head counts this year in an effort to control their expenses in a dipping economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that...
Here's What America's Top CEOs Are Saying About a Possible Recession in 2023
CEOs from JPMorgan, General Motors, Walmart, United and Union Pacific are preparing for an economic slowdown. Among the issues cited are rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical concerns. The companies are taking a conservative approach to 2023. As 2023 approaches and the prospect of a recession looms, corporate America is...
Morgan Stanley Cut About 2% of Global Staff on Tuesday, Sources Say
Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of its staff on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the layoffs. The moves, reported first by CNBC, impacted about 1,600 of the company's 81,567 employees and touched nearly every corner of the global investment bank, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking about terminations.
MongoDB Stock Jumps 27% After Cloud Database Company Shows Surprise Adjusted Profit
MongoDB raised its forecast for the full year. The company said consumption trends for its Atlas cloud database service are improving. MongoDB shares rose 27% in extended trading on Tuesday after the database software maker surprisingly swung to a profit. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: 23 cents per share,...
Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Social Media Financial Content Is a ‘Wild West.' Here Are the Red Flags to Watch Out for Before Investing Your Money
As financial content on social media platforms grows, it may be difficult to separate bona fide expertise from get-rich-quick schemes. Experts say there are warning signs to watch for before you buy into a strategy touted online. Long-term wealth-building strategies should not be an all-or-nothing game. Yet videos on YouTube,...
‘We Don't Lay Off People': This Is How Bank of America's CEO Plans to Reduce Employee Levels
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have cut workers ahead of a possible economic downturn, but Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his CFO have said they don't see the need for layoffs. That doesn't mean Bank of America's head count won't shrink as it looks to cut expenses. "We're...
Stocks decline in Asia, extending losses on Wall Street
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street declined on fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the brakes on the economy to get inflation under control, risking a sharp recession. Oil prices were mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,727.53 and the Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.2% to 2,388.95. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,199.69, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.6% to 7,245.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.2% to 19,469.46. Shares fell 0.2% in Mumbai but edged 0.1% higher in Bangkok. China reported its imports and exports fell in November as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on the second-largest economy.
