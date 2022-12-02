Read full article on original website
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled RoommatesStill UnsolvedPhoenix, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Hembree, Lovelytheband, METZ
Concertgoers of the Valley in need of some live music to get through the week have a variety of options. Over the next few nights, acts such as indie rock band Hembree, psychobilly pioneers The Meteors, indie pop group Lovelytheband, and alt-rockers The Wallflowers will hit the stages at local concert venues.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022
For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
Phoenix New Times
11 Nerdy Things to Do This December in Metro Phoenix
Christmas is coming early for local geeks. The month of December will offer opportunities to cosplay, watch movies, meet celebrities, attend cons, dance the night away, and raise a toast to actor and comedian Danny McBride. Read on, geek out, and have a happy holiday season. Santarchy 2022. Santa Claus...
Phoenix New Times
Simple Machine Sets Its Sights on the West Valley with Glendale Taproom and Music Venue
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Venue Grand. North Valley craft beer destination Simple Machine Brewing Co. is opening a second location in downtown Glendale. The new tasting room will open, “fingers crossed,” before the Super Bowl in February, says head brewer...
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
Phoenix New Times
Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix
A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner
We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
phgmag.com
Holiday Entertaining Tips + an Easy Appetizer to Kick Off Your Festivities
Recipe by Leah LeMoine | Photography by David B. Moore. Holiday entertaining doesn’t have to be complicated. When it comes to planning party menus, winery owner Peggy Fiandaca’s advice is simple: Think in threes. “If I’m having a small get-together, I would do three different light bites,” she says. “You want a variety of colors and textures.”
phgmag.com
A Scottsdale Retiree’s Xeriscaped Garden is a Testament to Time and Tenacity
Scottsdale retiree Paul Folk’s xeriscaped oasis is a testament to time and tenacity. Nearly every square foot of the front, side and rear yards of retired shop owner Paul Folk’s North Scottsdale property is inhabited by unique varieties of aloe, succulents, cacti and other drought-tolerant plant species. Remarkably, Folk created the entire garden from scratch in just three years with grit, determination and a trial-and-error approach.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
1 Arizona Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
fox10phoenix.com
Father, his daughter breathe a sigh of relief following Scottsdale campus lockdown
"I don’t think there’s a worse call or text that you can get," said parent David Johnson. "I think you can see that it’s evident by the amount of cars that are lined up on Dove Valley today and the amount of anxious parents that are out there, signing their children out. We're just grateful that everything ended up safe, and our kids are being released, and we’re going to try to enjoy the rest of our Friday, however that looks."
