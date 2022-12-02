ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Hembree, Lovelytheband, METZ

Concertgoers of the Valley in need of some live music to get through the week have a variety of options. Over the next few nights, acts such as indie rock band Hembree, psychobilly pioneers The Meteors, indie pop group Lovelytheband, and alt-rockers The Wallflowers will hit the stages at local concert venues.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022

For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

11 Nerdy Things to Do This December in Metro Phoenix

Christmas is coming early for local geeks. The month of December will offer opportunities to cosplay, watch movies, meet celebrities, attend cons, dance the night away, and raise a toast to actor and comedian Danny McBride. Read on, geek out, and have a happy holiday season. Santarchy 2022. Santa Claus...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix

A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag

For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality

Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner

We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phgmag.com

Holiday Entertaining Tips + an Easy Appetizer to Kick Off Your Festivities

Recipe by Leah LeMoine | Photography by David B. Moore. Holiday entertaining doesn’t have to be complicated. When it comes to planning party menus, winery owner Peggy Fiandaca’s advice is simple: Think in threes. “If I’m having a small get-together, I would do three different light bites,” she says. “You want a variety of colors and textures.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phgmag.com

A Scottsdale Retiree’s Xeriscaped Garden is a Testament to Time and Tenacity

Scottsdale retiree Paul Folk’s xeriscaped oasis is a testament to time and tenacity. Nearly every square foot of the front, side and rear yards of retired shop owner Paul Folk’s North Scottsdale property is inhabited by unique varieties of aloe, succulents, cacti and other drought-tolerant plant species. Remarkably, Folk created the entire garden from scratch in just three years with grit, determination and a trial-and-error approach.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms

ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
PHOENIX, AZ
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Father, his daughter breathe a sigh of relief following Scottsdale campus lockdown

"I don’t think there’s a worse call or text that you can get," said parent David Johnson. "I think you can see that it’s evident by the amount of cars that are lined up on Dove Valley today and the amount of anxious parents that are out there, signing their children out. We're just grateful that everything ended up safe, and our kids are being released, and we’re going to try to enjoy the rest of our Friday, however that looks."
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

