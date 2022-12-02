Read full article on original website
Related
Real ID Deadline Extended Again, AA Brings Back Free 24 Hour Hold Option, Airline Permanently Shuts Off Customer Service Phone Number- Travel News!
Gothamist reports NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ For Universal, Public Web Access. AFAR writes that The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again. T+L: American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking. Smarter Travel: This Airline Just Permanently Disconnected Its Customer Service Phone Number.
Emirate to scale London Gatwick flights to treble A380 flights a day
Gatwick Airport is gaining a significant boost in connectivity, as Emirates operates an Airbus A380 three times daily. The third daily A380 flight comes as the world heads into the festive season rush period, where people are seeking to be with their loved ones. The additional frequency will offer enhanced...
Porter Airlines prepares to shake up its passenger experiance
Porter Airlines is preparing to update its passenger experience as it gets ready to take its new aircraft. Porter E2-195 climbing out over Toronto – Rendering, Embraer. The airline currently operates the De Havilland Dash 8-400, with it due to open up new markets when it commences flying the Embraer E195-E2. This addition will add a 132-seater aircraft to the fleet, with the airline holding orders for 50 of the type.
BoardingArea
211K+
Followers
29K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0