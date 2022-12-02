LSU QB Jayden Daniels Healthy, Brian Kelly Details Josh Williams' Status

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took hit after hit in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M last weekend, and after being in a boot following the game, he’s looking “good to go” on Saturday against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday that Daniels has cleared all testing this week and has proven in practice that he is able to suit up against the Bulldogs.

"He's going to be good," Kelly said. "He's had a good week of practice and he'll play for us on Saturday.

The Tigers took a precautionary route for Daniels after putting him in a boot on Sunday and Monday following the injury. Returning to the field on Tuesday, after passing all initial testing, Kelly and this staff feel he’s prepared to leave it all on the field in such a critical game.

Kelly harped on the hurdles Daniels needed to clear in order to return to the lineup during his press conference on Monday:

“This is about strength. He'll run with obviously no force and keep him conditioned even through today, which is a weight training and film study day,” Kelly said. “[Tuesday] he'll go through a manual exam where effectively he's got to be able to get up on his toes.”

Along with Daniels being active on Saturday, the Tigers will also return starting running back Josh Williams and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Williams has been sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Arkansas, and despite being near full strength against Texas A&M, LSU played it safe and elected to not play him.

Now at 100%, Kelly expects Williams to play a major role in what this offense does on Saturday in order to walk away with a victory.

The Tigers are looking healthy ahead of the SEC Championship Game. With Daniels, Williams and Bernard-Converse suiting up, this gives LSU three major pieces to their success as they prepare to take down the reigning national champions.