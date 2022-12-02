ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Healthy, Brian Kelly Details Josh Williams' Status

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took hit after hit in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M last weekend, and after being in a boot following the game, he’s looking “good to go” on Saturday against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday that Daniels has cleared all testing this week and has proven in practice that he is able to suit up against the Bulldogs.

"He's going to be good," Kelly said. "He's had a good week of practice and he'll play for us on Saturday.

The Tigers took a precautionary route for Daniels after putting him in a boot on Sunday and Monday following the injury. Returning to the field on Tuesday, after passing all initial testing, Kelly and this staff feel he’s prepared to leave it all on the field in such a critical game.

Kelly harped on the hurdles Daniels needed to clear in order to return to the lineup during his press conference on Monday:

Scroll to Continue

“This is about strength. He'll run with obviously no force and keep him conditioned even through today, which is a weight training and film study day,” Kelly said. “[Tuesday] he'll go through a manual exam where effectively he's got to be able to get up on his toes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyQkx_0jVBvxYS00

Along with Daniels being active on Saturday, the Tigers will also return starting running back Josh Williams and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Williams has been sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Arkansas, and despite being near full strength against Texas A&M, LSU played it safe and elected to not play him.

Now at 100%, Kelly expects Williams to play a major role in what this offense does on Saturday in order to walk away with a victory.

The Tigers are looking healthy ahead of the SEC Championship Game. With Daniels, Williams and Bernard-Converse suiting up, this gives LSU three major pieces to their success as they prepare to take down the reigning national champions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Four Tigers Named to Freshman All-America Team

BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins were named to the first team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU CB Damarius McGhee Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee has entered the transfer portal. A position of need in the transfer portal this month, the Tigers find themselves thinner in the secondary after the former 4-star recruit announced his departure. A Pensacola, Fla. native, McGhee played in one game in the 2022 season after playing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU WR Jack Bech Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Ojulari, Perkins Headline LSU Players on Coaches All-SEC Team

Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – were named to the second team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly

The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Bowl Game: Tigers Find Out Destination

LSU will cap off coach Brian Kelly’s first season in the Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2. The game is set for Noon CT in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and will mark the third time the Tigers have played in the bowl game since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
944
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy