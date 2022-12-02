Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.

The sheriff’s office responded to a neighborhood on Paddock Trail Drive at around 10:30 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing shots fired and someone yelling for help.

Deputies said a man was shot in the lower body and robbed. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any suspects, but said three people in masks were seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting.

