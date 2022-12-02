The Lawrence Farmers’ Market’s annual holiday market event will return Saturday to the Douglas County Fairgrounds open pavilion. With more than 40 vendors, the market aims to offer something for everyone just in time for the holidays. In addition to meats, wines and veggies, items such as jewelry, dried flower arrangements, candles and pottery will be available as potential gifts for anyone lucky enough to be on your “nice” list.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO