3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Holiday Farmers’ Market to offer gifts, food and decor
The Lawrence Farmers’ Market’s annual holiday market event will return Saturday to the Douglas County Fairgrounds open pavilion. With more than 40 vendors, the market aims to offer something for everyone just in time for the holidays. In addition to meats, wines and veggies, items such as jewelry, dried flower arrangements, candles and pottery will be available as potential gifts for anyone lucky enough to be on your “nice” list.
lawrencekstimes.com
LFK musicians’ Holiday Party & Musical Game Night promises raucous, festive shenanigans
Lovers of the Lawrence music scene are cordially invited to an inaugural holiday party and game night, featuring a “smorgasbord of local musical talent.”. “The evening is planned to be a raucous night of singing, dancing and ‘miscellaneous tom-foolery’ as two teams of Lawrence musicians compete to entertain the Liberty Hall audience, trading performances as part of a ‘game night’ format,” according to a news release from Carswell & Hope, the musicians who brainstormed the idea.
lawrencekstimes.com
How Lawrencians are spreading holiday cheer, from streetside fundraisers to acts of kindness
Everyone has a different way of celebrating this month. That’s why Lawrence Times TV took to the streets to hear how local residents are leaning into the joy and kindness that the holidays are all about. Brothers Harrison and Bennett Leiszler are known for taking their Christmas spirit to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returns to downtown Lawrence
Lawrence families and community members bundled up Saturday morning to head downtown for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. Dozens of entries including horse-drawn carriages and horseback riders made the long route from the Douglas County fairgrounds, downtown and back. If our local journalism matters to you, please help us...
lawrencekstimes.com
Panel at Lawrence library to address housing problems and solutions
Local housing experts will discuss rental problems and the shortage of affordable housing options during a panel Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library. Panelists will “share their expertise about feasible policy solutions including inclusive screening practices, banning housing discrimination based on source of income, and tenants’ rights to counsel,” according to a news release from the library.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kaw Valley Almanac for Dec. 5-11, 2022
Note from the Times: The Kaw Valley Almanac is a contributed piece that runs each week. Find more information and older editions at kawvalleyalmanac.com, and follow @KVAlmanac on Twitter. The seasons are literally a cycle that repeats itself every year, and, like the earth revolving around the sun, has no...
lawrencekstimes.com
Tom Harper: Look up to spot this Lawrence holiday tradition (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Sometimes I have...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
momcollective.com
Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34
It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
‘Blue Man Group’ coming soon to Lawrence, here’s when
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansans will have the opportunity to see “Blue Man Group” early next year in Lawrence. The colorful band will be performing at the Lied Center, located at 1600 Stewart Dr., on Feb. 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. in 2023. This stop is part of the group’s North American Tour. “Blue Man Group” is […]
bluevalleypost.com
Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱
The café neighbors Melissa’s Menagerie — a pet boarding service also owned by the café’s owner, Melissa Kreisler. Kreisler also owns Melissa’s Second Chances — a nonprofit animal rescue shelter in Shawnee. The café is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence city commissioners select Larsen, Littlejohn as mayor and vice mayor
In keeping with tradition, Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday voted the last election’s top two vote recipients as mayor and vice mayor. Lisa Larsen, the longest-serving current city commissioner, is mayor again. Bart Littlejohn was selected as vice mayor. Courtney Shipley, stepping down from the mayor post to resume...
rejournals.com
Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
WIBW
Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025. On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.
KVOE
Man, dog safe after house fire in Osage City
The occupant of a home in northern Osage City got out safely after a fire Monday morning. The Osage City Police Department says fire was reported at 403 Lakin around 4 am. A barking dog alerted the home occupant about the fire, so both got out of the house without injuries.
Kansas man auctioning his amazing collection of 15 red Corvettes
Steve Clinkinbeard of Kansas amassed a collection of red fourth-generation Chevrolet Corvettes that included one from each model year. Now he's selling them at a Mecum Auctions event.
KCTV 5
Part of KC Streetcar line switches to buses because of downtown incident
Volunteers with KC Mothers in Charge spent Monday etching the names of victims on each cross outside Gathering Baptist Church. After demolition teams were able to knock down a building at 1519 Main Street, KC Streetcar has resumed operation. Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim. Updated: 4...
