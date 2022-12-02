ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival.

Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe:

  • Lackawanna and Enterprise
  • Lackawanna and Spell
  • Lackawanna and Monitor
  • Mixon and Wando
  • Mixon and Berckman
  • Mixon and CVS parking lot entrance
  • Mixon and E. Montague
  • E. Montague and Boulevard
  • E. Montague and Brookside
  • E. Montague and Parkside
  • E. Montague and Malboro
  • E. Montague and Churchill
  • E. Montague and Chesterfield
  • Park Place
  • Park Circle
  • N. Durant and Park Place West
  • S. Rhett and Park Place South
  • S. Buist and Park Place South
  • E. Montague and Park Place East
  • S. Durant and Park Place East
  • N. Rhett and Park Place West
  • N. Buist and Park Place West

NCPD encourages residents to carpool due to the ongoing construction at Park Circle and limited parking.

The festival will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the parade kicking off at 5:00 p.m.

