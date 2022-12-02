1 killed in crash involving Georgetown County school bus carrying over 20 students

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner said one person was killed after rear-ending a school bus from behind Friday.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as a Moncks Corner man, 58, who died from multiple body injuries after hitting the school bus from behind. His name has not yet been released.

The crash occurred along US17A eastbound near Reddick Road when a van rear-ended the bus while it was slowing for a railroad crossing, SCHP Corporal David Jones said.

The bus was carrying 22 students and four staff members on a field trip from Sampit Elementary School.

Five students were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“Four staff members and the remaining students were transported back to SES,” GCSD said.

At this time, no student injuries are reported. The bus driver’s condition is unknown.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.

