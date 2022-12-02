Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Transformer convoy makes slow overnight journey
LONDONDERRY, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire State Police, Eversource, and several contracting companies worked to move a massive transformer from Londonderry to Manchester overnight Monday. The transformer, which was assembled and loaded onto a specialized trailer weighs 375 tons, and was moved from Eversource’s...
WMUR.com
Car smashes through bank in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a 73-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond
Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
manchesterinklink.com
MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
manchesterinklink.com
Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding
MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals
Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
manchesterinklink.com
Driver crashes through window at South Willow bank, no injuries reported
MANCHESTER, NH – A vehicle crashed into the TD Bank on South Willow Street Monday morning, the driver saying she accelerated instead of stopping by mistake. Firefighters, police and AMR were dispatched to 1255 South Willow St. at approximately 8:40 a.m. where they found a compact car that had crashed through the front window.
Comments / 2