Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Transformer convoy makes slow overnight journey

LONDONDERRY, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire State Police, Eversource, and several contracting companies worked to move a massive transformer from Londonderry to Manchester overnight Monday. The transformer, which was assembled and loaded onto a specialized trailer weighs 375 tons, and was moved from Eversource’s...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Car smashes through bank in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a 73-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far

The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Boston

Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond

Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
DURHAM, NH
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
94.9 HOM

Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted. 
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding

MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

MANCHESTER, NH

