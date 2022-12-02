Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Pursuit to Lead to Charges for Rochester Woman with Multiple DWIs
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman accused of leading deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the pursuit began shortly before 8 p.m. when a deputy noticed the center brake light was out...
Rochester Man Accused of Starting Fire in Olmsted County Jail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face charges for allegedly starting a fire in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said 45-year-old Devon Sackett is expected to face charges for felony property damage and possibly 3rd-degree arson. Sackett is also accused of tearing off a sprinkler head and using it to smash out a half-inch thick plexiglass window in a different part of the jail.
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
mprnews.org
Rochester cops put in the hours with teen drivers
It was a couple days after Rochester's first big snow — and Joyous Bellephant's first winter drive, which began with the fine art of scraping ice off a windshield. "Have any information about driving on snow and slush?” she asked her driving teacher. “Yeah. You should drive slower,”...
KIMT
Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement. It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Bail Reduced For Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A judge in Fillmore County today lowered bail for a Wykoff man accused of a recent stabbing outside a bar in Ostrander. 23-year-old Noah Foster is charged with second-degree attempted murder and felony assault in connection with the attack on November 20. His conditional bail was originally set at $200,000 but was reduced to $75,000 during a court appearance this morning.
KIMT
Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall. Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
KAAL-TV
Austin, Bowling Green men face weapon assault charges after Thanksgiving standoff
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man and a Bowling Green, KY man each face a charge of 2nd-degree assault–deadly weapon after an alleged confrontation the day before Thanksgiving. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37, of Austin and Htay Reh, 21, of Bowling Green were arrested at 401 2nd Ave. SW, Austin on Nov. 23 according to court documents.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman caused small explosion while smoking with oxygen cannula running
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a medical call in the 700 block of S Main Street, Stewartville, where a 55-year-old woman reportedly caused a small explosion while trying to smoke. According to the OCSO, sheriff’s deputies learned that the woman had...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Overdoses suspected in SE Rochester deaths
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said Friday that pending toxicology results, they suspect an overdose may have caused two deaths at a Rochester residence Thursday morning. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the bodies were discovered when a social worker stopped by the apartment residence at 1123 3rd Avenue SE around 11:44 a.m.
Unbuckled Drivers Killed in SE Minnesota Crash
Brownsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Both drivers lost their lives as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says a northbound Chevy sedan and southbound Infiniti sedan collided in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26 near the Minnesota-Iowa State lane around 3:50 p.m. The Chevy driver was identified as 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville and the Infinity driver was identified as 42-year-old James Adducci of La Crosse.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0