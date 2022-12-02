Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.

